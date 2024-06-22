Doctor tells Reclaiming Canada Conference the COVID response fell to a narcissistic mob

A U.S. physician in internal and addiction medicine says the pandemic response fell to a narcissistic mob and this cannot be allowed again.Dr. Drew Pinsky made his comments to the Reclaiming Canada Conference in Victoria, BC on Saturday. The U.S. television host, author and public speaker has spent 40 years as a physician in private practice.“I’m very interested in human experience and boy COVID was a astonishing bewildering experience for me that to this day I'm still trying to make sense of,” Pinsky explained.“We're all here today to give you the inspiration and the knowledge that things are moving, things are moving along. Truth matters, and the truth will come.”Pinsky told the crowd of 1,500 at the Victoria Conference Centre and more viewers online said he used his voice in the early part of the pandemic not to panic.“I was astonished that the public health officials locked us down but okay, I was a good citizen. I'm gonna go along with that for the time being. A year later, I couldn't believe we were still on lockdown,” he said.“I was cancelled. I ended up working out of my own home where my wife set up a little studio and we just felt like the French underground at that point, sending out information.”While monoclonal antibodies and treatment options received little discussion, other narratives came to the fore.“Medical journals began publishing articles that only supported one point of view. I could not believe that I saw a centralized authority and decision making in medicine which is the worst kind of medicine,” he recalled.“You have this very narrow view of what the right decision is. And that is something that will save a life. Doesn't matter what else happens. You attach zero value… [to] whether this is actually totally disruptive to people's lives, ruins the economy.” .Victoria trans advocates force patriot conference into paying $50K security bill.Pinsky, who lives in Los Angeles, said he thought he was in the Second World War when guards at his hospital asked, “Where are your papers?” He said lockdowns were especially harmful to children.“We had the mayor getting on TV every night, saying, ‘Shelter in place,’ which is a term used for an incoming nuclear weapon,” he recalled.“Now, you're 10 years old. You're hearing that you're leaders of the city saying shelter in place, your schools are locked down. You can't see your peers at the most critical period of your development when you need them. Your cognitive development is cut off and you're told if you go outside, you're gonna kill your family. Shelter in place. This was ridiculous.”Pinsky said children denied education at that time “will never quite recover.” He said children growing up neglected and abused has made society narcissistic which leads to envy and empathic failure. People would rather be in the majority than on the side of truth.The doctor’s quest to understand COVID-19 times made him very interested in the French Revolution of the 1790’s.“This all goes back to the Jacobins. They wanted a maniacal society ran by the mob,” he said.“I'll remind you that the Robespierre Committee that brought the guillotines out was called the Committee for Public Safety. So when they start talking about safety, just think of that,” he said.Even now, COVID-19 times still leave Pinsky astonished.“I didn't imagine the scale we're seeing and I didn't imagine it'd be a massive mob. I didn't imagine our government would propagandize and cancel and censor. I couldn't even conceive of it,” he said.“This is a shock to me. I'm like you, I can't get over it. We have to put things in place that make sure this doesn't happen again.”