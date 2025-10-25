Doctors back mandatory warning labels on alcohol

Canada’s top doctors are throwing their support behind a Senate bill that would force breweries, wineries, and distilleries to place health warnings on every bottle and can sold in the country.Blacklock's Reporter says the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) told senators that alcohol is killing thousands of Canadians every year and that consumers deserve clear warnings about the risks. “As physicians, we witness the effects of alcohol use on our patients every day,” said CMA president Dr. Margot Burnell. “We know alcohol consumption leads to over 800,000 hospital and emergency room visits each year.”Bill S-202 would amend the Food and Drugs Act to require labels warning about cancer and other health risks tied to alcohol use. A similar bill died in Parliament in 2023, but this one appears to have stronger support from both the medical community and some senators..Burnell, an oncologist and professor at Dalhousie University, told the Senate social affairs committee that alcohol has long been classified as a Group One carcinogen but that “over 40% of Canadians are unaware alcohol consumption increases the risk of cancer.” She said proper labels would “empower Canadians to make informed decisions.”Alcohol, she added, ranks among the top three preventable causes of cancer, behind cigarettes and obesity, and is linked to over 200 health conditions, including liver disease, heart problems, and complications in newborns.The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction recommends adults limit themselves to no more than two standard drinks per week — a bottle of beer, a glass of wine, or a 1.5-ounce shot — but health experts said most people have no idea what that means..“Most people don’t know what a standard drink is or how many they are consuming,” said Ian Culbert, head of the Canadian Public Health Association. “That basic information is not available on product labels. Without it, consumers cannot make informed choices.”Sen. Katherine Hay of Ontario, who sponsored the bill, said her own family experience shows what’s at stake. “I am the daughter of an alcoholic,” Hay told the committee. “My father was sober for 12 years before his death, but the damage was already done. He suffered cardiac disease and ended up with colon and pancreatic cancer.”“I fully support this bill,” Hay added. “But I’m under no illusion that it’s a cure-all.”According to Health Canada, alcohol contributes to roughly 17,000 deaths nationwide each year.