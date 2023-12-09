Doctors panel tells NCI their profession is too conformist

A trio of Canadian doctors told the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) on COVID-19 that doctors are conformist and slow to embrace new evidence of harms from vaccines.Calgary pediatric neurologist Eric Payne, Nova Scotia doctor Chris Milburn, and Halifax emergency physician and law clerk Aris Lavranos joined NCI lawyer Shawn Buckley for the a two-hour discussion aired on Rumble December 4.Buckley asked the doctors if their personal practice revealed any trends in health problems since the vaccine rollout.Lavranos noted a “spectacular and alarming” amount of “myocarditis, pericarditis I saw and heard about in one summer” that exceeded that of his previous seven years. He also saw a large increase in clot-related issues such as pulmonary embolisms and deep vein thrombosis, autoimmune flares, Bell's Palsy, inflammatory joint problems and gut issues. However, he did not notice more cancer cases.Payne said he sees epilepsy seizures daily, but said he could not gauge anything by it due to the nature of his practice. He said the all-cause mortality increases were hard to deny. But, he said, testimony by doctors to the NCI showed a major problem in vaccine injury stats.“The adverse events that physicians are submitting are being kicked out of the system,” he said.Payne said that left doctors and others who relied on such stats making their assessments based on bad data.Milburn expressed caution in interpreting trends through one’s personal medical practice because a confirmation bias could skew what observations or patterns that were noticed. Lavranos said, “God works in very mysterious ways” as shown by how many people the pandemic woke up.“But the amount of skepticism in society about these institutions and skepticism about elitism and the centralization of authority in these large bloated bureaucracies, there's no way you could have woken up more people in society than those of us who have gone through (and) survived the difficulties of COVID, because…the credibility is completely shot,” he said.Payne said the pandemic woke him up as well. But, he added the “persecution” of doctors like him by medical colleges, minimized how many physicians would challenge prevailing perceptions on the pandemic and vaccines“That censorship and that ongoing abuse of physicians has been very, very meaningful. And it's had an effect. So even if the physicians are not taking the subsequent jobs themselves, they are not out there speaking. They may not even be spending time in their practice giving full informed consent to their patients with respect to the shots.”Milburn said the larger problem was that doctors still believed what they had initially been told.“They're a little afraid to speak out, the ones who actually have some maybe contrary ideas, but the bigger thing is that they still buy into these things. I know physicians who are still around town out in public voluntarily masking with N95s,” he said.“I know physicians who are still getting their six boosters and all that. The credulity of physicians, that's the base problem.”Payne said doctors become naturally compliant because they had to jump through so many hoops to get where they are.“Physicians are in a particularly vulnerable spot, because they've aggressively advocated for these jobs. And there's some cognitive dissonance associated with that, if they have, in fact, taken six [doses],” he said.“There are hopeless people in all walks of life, they're probably over-represented in medicine, because for whatever reason, they just not gonna be able to see this. But at the same time, the majority of the people that I talk to are not taking any more of these jobs.”Lavranos said he wanted to pursue medical practice cases as a lawyer to help shake the medical profession out of the false assumptions it carries about itself.“Physicians are the ones who seem to be the slowest, they are the ones who are most embedded in that elitist culture. And [they] suffer from the greatest sense of imposter syndrome. That society puts such a tremendous pressure on physicians to be these lords and authorities have knowledge and information, objectivity and rationalism. And as a consequence of that, they never want to step out of line,” Lavranos said.Milburn made reference to Dr. Aaron Kheriaty’s book The New Abnormal that said the percentage of doctors in the Nazi party was higher than that of other German professions during that party's rule.“We don't want to be left behind or seen as not being on the right side of history or whatnot. So we jump on these terrible, terrible bandwagons, be it Nazism or COVID vaccine,” Milburn said.