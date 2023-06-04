Vaccine

Doctors at a citizens conference on Canadian freedom said shedding of the COVID-19 vaccine can happen, but the immune systems of the unvaccinated can usually handle it.

During the final day of the Reclaiming Canada Conference hosted by We Unify in Victoria, moderator Emmanuel Parenteau asked, “What is the current knowledge regarding vaccine shedding, getting spike protein contamination as an unvaccinated person from vaccinated people? Is that a thing? Do we know anything about it? Is there any data on it?”

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

More lies from a bunch of war criminal scumbags.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Could they have messed up the population any worse?

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Dr. Makis is one of the "good" guys. I'll trust what he says until hard evidence shows shedding is a worry for the unvaccinated, like myself.

Tiberius
Tiberius

I disagree with Makis here. mRNA vaccine shedding is real and it is dangerous.

It is well documented, if you look in the right places, that unvaccinated people have become very ill by close contact with the vaccinated, and that vaccinated people have become sicker by being among other vaccinated people.

The mRNA jabs spread all over the victim's body and start reprogramming cells to produce the SARS-COV2 "spike protein" in an uncontrolled, unlimited chain reaction event that causes billions of spike proteins to flood the entire body, concentrating in organs such as the kidneys, ovaries, spleen, heart, etc. This is scientifically proven and damage from this is massive, reducing the victim's lifespan considerably. The body will naturally be trying to expel these excess billions of spike proteins everywhere that person goes via sweat, breath, and bodily fluids. Worse, spike protein has been found in vaccinated people MONTHS, and even YEARS after their vaccination. There is no clearly defined "off" switch to when the vaccinated stop producing spike protein, if ever.

It is well documented that the spike protein alone is one of the most dangerous poisons ever devised by humanity. It contains numerous pathways to kill a person: amyloid clots, heart failure, strokes, and cancer just being the most rapid and deadly of them. There is no safe exposure limit and if you are exposed to too much, you will get sick.

Adding to the controversy is that there is still much we do not know about these experimental shots - much remains hidden and undisclosed as "trade secrets" - and there is speculation that even the mRNA instructions themselves can "shed" between people, thus "vaccinating" the unvaccinated and turning their bodies into toxic spike protein factories. They have been researching this concept of "self spreading vaccines" for decades now.

My advice: stay away from the vaccinated as much as possible. I recently made the mistake of attending a public event that was filled with vaccinated, masked, NDP-Lib types, and I came away with strange blood clots in my nose and feeling unwell for a week after.

JPB
JPB

Honestly, these guys you can trust - Malthouse, Pelech, Makis, Trozzi, they will tell you the truth or at least what they know on the science unvarnished - that's more than any health service can do these days.

Major Tom
Major Tom

Dentists pull their mistakes.......doctors bury theirs......Remember Thalidomide!

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Doctors also said that the vaccine would stop transmission and wouldn’t make you sick with side affects! I don’t believe or trust most doctors!

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

yes indeed Alberta Farmer....who remembers the Conga-Line of experts dancing to the beat of "safe and effective" and "stops transmission"? Everyone I know who has had covid was vaxxed and almost as many people died (sadly) from covid in 2022, the year of the vax, than did in 2021, the year of no vax.

