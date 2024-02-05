Documents confirm MP was warned of Chinese targeting during 2021 election

Documents released on Friday during the Chinese election interference commission confirm a former Conservative MP was likely targeted by China Communist Party (CCP) agents in the 2021 federal election. Former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu of Steveston-Richmond East, B.C., was warned at the time he was the target of China Communist Party (CCP) agents during the 2021 election campaign. Chiu, who lost his riding to a Liberal candidate, testified in May 2023 that “there was a coordinated attack against me and my Party.”“My country did not protect me from foreign interference and the attacks I have experienced,” said Chiu. “In a thriving, diverse, multicultural country such as ours it is up to those who are in power to stop the corruption.”Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government had previously mocked Chiu, who had revealed the warnings at the time, accusing the MP of utilizing “Trump-like tactics to question election results.”A censored memo from 2021 entitled Threats To The Canadian Federal Election that states, “China sought to clandestinely and deceptively influence Canada’s 2021 federal election,” was brought forth in the Commission on Foreign Interference proceedings, per Blacklock’s Reporter. “Canada has observed what may be a Chinese Communist Party information operation that aims to discourage voters from voting for the Conservative Party,” the memo states. The memo, which identified Chiu by name, was prepared by a federal Task Force monitoring suspected breaches of the Canada Elections Act.The Task Force “observed online and media activities aimed at discouraging Canadians particularly of Chinese heritage from supporting the Conservative Party of Canada, Party leader Erin O’Toole, and particularly former Steveston-Richmond East candidate Kenny Chiu.” “While we do not have clear evidence that this online activity was a China-directed foreign interference campaign we have observed indicators of potential coordination between various Canada-based Chinese language news outlets as well as China and Communist Party news outlets,” it found. “The articles claimed that if elected Chiu would pass a ‘foreign power registry Act’ that would designate ‘any individual or group connected with China as a spokesperson of the Chinese government.” The Task Force said Chiu was depicted in a “false or misleading way,” and it created havoc for Chinese Canadians when it came to heading to the polls — for they were mistakenly told the Conservatives were campaigning to suspend diplomatic relations with China, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull laughed at Chiu for losing the vote by 9%. “Did you lose by 9% of the vote?” he asked in response to Chui’s claim. “How many votes do you think were impacted by foreign interference?”“If I could have a camera installed in each and every booth and look at how people voted then I would be able for certain to answer your question,” replied Chiu.Liberal MP Jennifer O’Connell dismissed Chiu on the grounds he employed “Trump-like tactics” and in the process, he was “demonizing democratic institutions.”