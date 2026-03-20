Documents contradict Carney's claim on raising human rights in China meetings

Internal federal records show Prime Minister Mark Carney misled reporters about raising human rights concerns during high-level meetings with Chinese officials, directly contradicting his public statements at the time.Blacklock's Reporter says documents from the Privy Council Office, tabled in the House of Commons, state that “topics of human rights and foreign interference were not brought up proactively by the Canadian Prime Minister” during his January trip to China. The disclosure came in response to a formal inquiry by Conservative MP Ned Kuruc, who requested details on whether such issues were discussed in any meetings.No explanation was provided in the government’s response.Carney, however, told reporters on January 16 that human rights concerns had been raised. When asked directly whether those issues came up in meetings, he responded, “Yes,” adding that discussions on human rights took place, including during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.Records indicate Carney spent roughly two hours in meetings with Xi, including a luncheon, but the Privy Council documents make no reference to human rights being discussed. When pressed by journalists at the time for specifics, Carney said the concerns were addressed in “broader discussions over the past few days.”The newly released documents suggest otherwise, stating the prime minister did not proactively raise either human rights or foreign interference at any point..During the trip, Carney also met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and held discussions with senior figures from major Chinese institutions and corporations, including Alibaba Group, China National Petroleum Corporation and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as well as officials tied to the National People’s Congress and the People’s Bank of China. According to the Inquiry of Ministry, human rights were not raised in any of those meetings.The contradiction has renewed scrutiny of Carney’s public messaging, particularly given his prior warnings about China. During the 2025 federal election campaign, he described China as the leading threat to Canadian security, citing concerns over foreign interference, its alignment with Russia and its posture toward Taiwan.“I think the biggest threat to Canada is China,” Carney said during a televised debate, a position he reiterated the following day, saying he was “very clear-eyed” about the risks posed by Beijing.Despite those remarks, the federal records indicate those concerns were not directly raised during his face-to-face meetings with Chinese leadership.