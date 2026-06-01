Documents reveal Alberta’s pipeline route options to the BC coast

CALGARY — The Alberta government is considering multiple potential pipeline routes through Northern British Columbia for its proposed crude oil pipeline to the West Coast.According to documents obtained by CBC — and shown to local and indigenous leaders during private consultations this spring — three pipeline corridors through Northern BC and several potential coastal locations along the northern coast are showcased, with a fourth option through southern BC to a Vancouver-area port also being explored.The proposal is part of Premier Danielle Smith’s push to expand Alberta and Canadian oil export capacity, with the Alberta government saying the pipeline would have a capacity of one million barrels per day (bpd), with construction potentially beginning as early as 2027.One of the proposed routes would begin near Fort McMurray and head west to Fort St. John, terminating near Observatory Inlet, approximately 130 kilometres north of Prince Rupert..The two other options shown in the documents start near Fort Saskatchewan, northeast of Edmonton, crossing the Rocky Mountains before reaching the coast.One route ends near Nass Gulf, while the other continues west, connecting to the ports of Kitimat and Prince Rupert — similar to the route once proposed for the failed Enbridge Northern Gateway Pipeline.Two other potential export terminals near Stewart and Grassy Point, both located near the northernmost point of BC's coast, are also under consideration for the project.All of the proposed port locations fall within the area currently covered by the federal oil tanker moratorium.The documents also show how tankers on the West Coast could travel through different routes to ports in either the US or Asia.While Alberta could pursue cheaper options through the northern part of the province, Heather Exner-Pirot, special advisor on energy to the Business Council of Canada, believes the proposed routes go through communities that are more supportive of pipelines and ports.."This is a strategic route for political reasons, not for economic reasons. So it will be a bit more expensive, but they must expect that that will save them time and money on the back end," she said.A government official said a general corridor could be part of Smith's government’s submission to the federal Major Projects Office, while a specific route and port would then be chosen at a future date.Upon review of the documents, former Alberta deputy energy minister Grant Sprague believes each of the proposed routes would face significant engineering and environmental challenges, such as the Rocky Mountain terrain, protected areas and watersheds.“As I look at those maps, either you're dealing with the Nass River or you're dealing with the Skeena, both really important rivers. The question will be, are you able to put in place appropriate mitigation strategies to preserve those rivers?" Sprague said, adding that, given all of the logistics ahead, the goal of beginning construction next year was “wildly ambitious.”.Currently, consultations are being led with indigenous communities by Alberta Indigenous Relations Minister Rajan Sawhney, whose ministry says discussions have already taken place with more than 40 indigenous communities in Alberta and BC, but reiterated that no specific route had yet been decided upon.Government officials say that in some meetings with indigenous leaders, information was provided about possible pipeline ownership opportunities and how the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation could also provide financial support.“No route has been determined for the project. This initial phase is about exploring technical requirements, quantifying costs, laying the groundwork for meaningful Indigenous partnerships, building relationships, and making the case for why this pipeline is in the national interest,” the minister said in an emailed statement.Alberta is expected to submit its proposal to the Major Projects Office by July 1 so it can be chosen as a nation-building project that can then be fast-tracked for development.