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Documents reveal Alberta’s pipeline route options to the BC coast

The Alberta government is considering multiple potential pipeline routes through Northern British Columbia for its proposed crude oil pipeline to the West Coast.
The Alberta government is considering multiple potential pipeline routes through Northern British Columbia for its proposed crude oil pipeline to the West Coast.Western Standard files
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Abpoli
Pipelines
Danielle Smith
Oil
Enbridge
Northern Gateway Pipeline
Abpol
Rajan Sawhney
Business Council Of Canada
Oil Pipeline Project
Heather Exner-Pirot
Major Projects Office
Alberta-BC Pipeline
Northern BC pipeline
grant sprague
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Western Standard
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