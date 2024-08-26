Documents show Canada has not sent Israel weapons in years, NDP mistaken

Department of Foreign Affairs documents show Canada has not exported lethal weapons to Israel in six years, contrary to NDP claims Canadian weaponry killed children in Gaza. Shipment records were compiled at the request of NDP MP Heather McPherson, who claimed Canadian weapons sent to Israel “killed over 12,000 children” in Gaza, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “In terms of small arms, e.g. pistols, revolvers, carbines and rifles, over the past 30 years there have only been four export permits issued under the Export And Import Permits Act in 2008, 2010, 2015 and 2018,” the department wrote the Commons Committee on Foreign Affairs. Only non-lethal military goods like circuit boards, radar parts, satellite software and GPS anti-jam technology had been shipped to Israel since Hamas terrorists attacked the country last October 7, it said.“Permits issued by the department for items destined to Israel since October 7 have been for non-lethal equipment only,” Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison wrote MPs. “For a historical perspective, Canada has not issued any permits for items destined to Israel for major conventional arms or light weapons.”Shipments to Israel under the Act since October 7 totaled $70.5 million, said Morrison. Most goods, $47 million worth, were shipped as parts for assembly by Israeli contractors for subsequent sale to Canadian allies.McPherson requested the records after claiming Canada was secretly complicit in “genocide” in Gaza. “I have been asking for clear answers on military exports to Israel for a long time,” she said.“I have not been able to get any accurate answers. We are talking about weapons that have currently killed over 12,000 children.”The Foreign Affairs Committee last February 12 passed a motion sponsored by McPherson seeking “all documents, briefing notes, memoranda and emails” regarding exports of Canadian military goods to Israel since 2006. Deputy Morrison tabled shipment logs but said producing 18 years’ worth of staff emails was onerous.“There would be more than 50,000 pages of records within the scope of the motion,” wrote Morrison.“This includes records related to the estimated 4,100 permits granted to Israel since 2006, additional emails, memos and other documents. Even in a best-case scenario dozens of departmental staff would have to be dedicated to processing the request for up to a year.”Cabinet has repeatedly denied that Canada exports lethal weapons to Israel. “We haven’t exported arms to Israel in 30 years,” International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen told reporters January 31.When asked if Canada should stop sending non-lethal equipment, Hussen replied, “We don’t export arms to Israel.”Conservative MP Jake Stewart earlier told the Commons that claims of genocide and secret weapon deals were perpetuated by friends of terrorists. “I know the NDP is not going to like it,” said Stewart. “I said they are Hamas supporters and they are.”