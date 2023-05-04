Twitter logo

The CBC has been working directly with the Trudeau government to create legislation to censor content the CBC does not like on the internet, according to documents obtained through an access to information request by Rebel News.

In the past two weeks, the federal government introduced internet censorship legislation and “ethics guidelines” for newsrooms. The head of Twitter Elon Musk took to his platform Thursday morning to call the Rebel story “interesting.”

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Remember when CBC ran the story of “Russian collusion” supporting and Russia financing the Canadian freedom fighting truckers thereby vilifying the truckers?

CBC is a hate organization that put lives at risk

They should be abolished and destroyed as a hate group

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

CBC is identical to the Goebbels run media of N@zi Germany

Hitler ordered the Goebbels media to vilify the Jews

Trudeau ordered his CBC media to vilify “the unvaxxed”

CBC is a Trudeau infected terrorist/ propaganda organization

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

The true face of Fascist Dictator Justin Turdiot who is being kept in power by Marxist/Communist/Stalinist/Maoist NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

The banks, government-bribed Global News, CTV, Toronto Star and any media that has taken Turdiot bribes are in lockstep as well.

Report Add Reply

