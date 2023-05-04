The CBC has been working directly with the Trudeau government to create legislation to censor content the CBC does not like on the internet, according to documents obtained through an access to information request by Rebel News.
In the past two weeks, the federal government introduced internet censorship legislation and “ethics guidelines” for newsrooms. The head of Twitter Elon Musk took to his platform Thursday morning to call the Rebel story “interesting.”
In a letter sent to Twitter’s deputy general counsel on June 9, 2021, Claude Galipeau, executive vice-president of corporate development at CBC/Radio-Canada, asked for content the CBC did not like to be taken down, and attacked the CBC as not being a “trusted news source.”
“You must be aware by now of the degree to which your platform continues to weaponize the online harassment and abuse of journalists and media hosts, particularly women and those from racialized communities,” wrote Galipeau.
“It attacks trusted news sources, and thus undermines reasoned discourse, democracy, and the health of our societies. Your lack of action on this problem is extremely troubling.”
Galipeau suggests “legislation is necessary” if Twitter does not follow CBC’s guidelines for online harassment and hateful content.
“It also gives credence to those in this country who believe legislation is necessary in order to ensure Twitter enforces its own guidelines and abides by domestic laws and regulations,” wrote Galipeau.
After the CBC did not receive the response it wanted, the CBC/Radio-Canada President and CEO Catherine Tait sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on June 23, 2021.
Tait said that the CBC was working with the federal government to create legislation to deal with “online hate.”
“We have been sharing our mounting concerns with the Canadian government, which is proposing legislation to address online hate. There is significant public support for such legislation,” wrote Tait.
Tait tells Dorsey the government will legislate what CBC considers offensive if Twitter does not follow the CBC rules for hateful and abusive content.
“As head of a media organization which values freedom of speech and of the press, I would prefer that Twitter take meaningful action on its own to address this problem,” wrote Tait.
“Specifically, I would seek your support in ensuring Twitter acts promptly when incidents of abuse of journalists on Twitter are brought to its attention. I would like to establish a clear quick response protocol by which Twitter will take effective and definitive action when examples of offensive content are brought to its attention.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Remember when CBC ran the story of “Russian collusion” supporting and Russia financing the Canadian freedom fighting truckers thereby vilifying the truckers?
CBC is a hate organization that put lives at risk
They should be abolished and destroyed as a hate group
CBC is identical to the Goebbels run media of N@zi Germany
Hitler ordered the Goebbels media to vilify the Jews
Trudeau ordered his CBC media to vilify “the unvaxxed”
CBC is a Trudeau infected terrorist/ propaganda organization
The true face of Fascist Dictator Justin Turdiot who is being kept in power by Marxist/Communist/Stalinist/Maoist NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.
The banks, government-bribed Global News, CTV, Toronto Star and any media that has taken Turdiot bribes are in lockstep as well.
