News

Documents show US regulators called COVID shots 'vaccines' in public, 'gene therapy' in private

In mid-2020, U.S. regulators told Moderna their COVID-19 product in development was a "gene therapy," while the public was told it was a "vaccine"
In mid-2020, U.S. regulators told Moderna their COVID-19 product in development was a "gene therapy," while the public was told it was a "vaccine"Courtesy Mufid Majnun/Unsplash
Loading content, please wait...
Us Food And Drug Administration
Moderna
Centres For Disease Control And Prevention
Moderna Covid19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccines
DailyClout

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news