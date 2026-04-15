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Dodge Challenger impounded after 207 km/h speeding stop on Hwy. 97C in BC

Dodge Challenger impounded after 207 km/h speeding stop on Hwy. 97C in BC
Dodge Challenger impounded after 207 km/h speeding stop on Hwy. 97C in BC Courtesy BC Highway Patrol
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Bcpoli
Speeding
Dodge Challenger
Bc Highway Patrol

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