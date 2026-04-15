Dodge Challenger impounded after 207 km/h speeding stop on Hwy. 97C in BC

No matter how high the speed limit, some people want to go faster.A Coldstream man is without his muscle car for a week after BC Highway Patrol clocked him driving more than 90 km/h over the posted limit on Hwy. 97C near ElkhartPolice say the 29-year-old was stopped on April 1, at 2:25 p.m. while driving a black 2027 Dodge Challenger eastbound in a passing lane when radar recorded a speed of 207 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.“That’s obviously a dangerous speed, and nowhere near the already-generous speed limit,” said BC Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. He added the stop was made more hazardous because the driver failed to pull over to the right shoulder, instead stopping on the left side of the divided highway.That positioning placed both the officer and the driver adjacent to high-speed traffic, forcing other motorists to slow and move over as emergency lights activated.Despite the risky circumstances, no injuries were reported.The driver was issued a ticket for excessive speed under section 148(1) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act, carrying a fine of $483. His vehicle was also towed and impounded for seven days at his expense.In addition to fines and towing costs, police say the incident will have long-term financial consequences, including at least three years of high-risk driver premiums and increased insurance costs, bringing the total estimated impact to about $2,500.“We’re glad that no one was hurt, because at these kinds of speeds, collisions lead to fatalities,” McLaughlin said. “We would like to remind drivers to slow down. And if you do get stopped by police, remember to pull to the curb lane just like it says in the BC Motor Vehicle Act.”