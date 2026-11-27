CALGARY— The main messages were unity and the dangers of an NDP government as the three Western premiers opened the 2026 United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting. "What an incredible time to be a conservative in Western Canada," said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in her opening remarks. Despite the worries that Smith may not face an entirely cordial welcome, the premier received a standing ovation and was met with few, boos as she took the stage. .First to speak after Smith was Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who thanked the premier for her hospitality as well as thanked the crowd and the province of Alberta."Thank you, Danielle Smith. Thank you for that leadership that you provide in developing Alberta's resources, encouraging other provinces to develop their resources, developing and providing opportunity for industries to strengthen not just Alberta's economy but all provincial economies across this nation," said Moe.He also took a jab at former BC Premier David Eby, remarking that "I would also say that likely about as short as three months ago, as you were planning the UCP convention, Premier Smith had no intention of inviting the premier of British Columbia.".Moe also talked about the importance of the conservative movement in the province to remain united, using his own province as an example of the perceived consequences of a provincial NDP government."We split our votes between a Liberal and a Conservative Party, election after election after election, and the result was the NDP kept winning. Our economy struggled. People left and chose other places, like Alberta, to be their home. Through the 1990s and into the 2000s, that was the Saskatchewan story.""What we saw for far too long in Saskatchewan was a united minority that beat a divided majority every single time," said Moe.Following Moe, newly elected British Columbia Premier Lorne Doerkson came on stage and followed Moe in stressing the importance of keeping the NDP out of government and, like Moe, using his own province as an example to learn from.."A week ago today I was sworn in as premier of British Columbia," said Doerkson to massive applause."Ladies and gentlemen, believe me, we had a decade of NDP rule in British Columbia; you do not want that here.".Doerkson also mentioned the importance of national unity, mentioning the recent referendum that Albertans had on the possibility of having a binding referendum on independence.Again, he called for unity and expressed his own personal hope that, following the referendum, Albertans can come together to build a stronger, united Canada."Canada is worth building, and it is worth keeping together," said Doerkson to a surprisingly thunderous applause."We want Alberta in Canada. We need Alberta in Canada, and Canada is stronger because Alberta is in it. I've got a granddaughter, and I want her to inherit a country that is coast to coast, and I want her to inherit a country that believes it can still build great and big things because that is our history.".After Doerkson's speech, the three premiers posed on stage as We Are The Champions by the band Queen played in the background and received yet another standing ovation from the record crowd of 8,500.