British Columbia Premier Lorne Doerkson has ordered his cabinet to dismantle key pillars of the former NDP government’s agenda, including its indigenous rights legislation, climate change policies, safer supply drug programs and controversial sexual orientation and gender identity teaching resources.The Conservative premier also wants to triple provincial natural gas production by 2035, protect private property rights, slash government bureaucracy and deliver substantial tax relief to British Columbians.The mandate letters, released Tuesday evening, outline the priorities for the government’s 18 cabinet ministers and six ministers of state following the Conservatives’ election victory last month.Each minister will be expected to establish measurable targets and deadlines, with restoring fiscal discipline a priority across all government departments.“British Columbians voted for change, and our government is getting to work delivering it,” said Doerkson.“These mandate letters make clear what British Columbians expect each minister to accomplish.”Among the most significant directives is an order for Attorney General Caroline Elliott to repeal the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) and related provisions of the Interpretation Act.Elliott will be expected to establish a transition framework that respects the province’s constitutional obligations to First Nations.She has also been instructed to introduce legislation protecting private property rights and safeguarding B.C.’s land title system.Working with indigenous Relations Minister Scott McInnis, Elliott is to develop legislation requiring greater public disclosure of land claims, negotiations, court proceedings and agreements affecting public and private property.Doerkson also wants to rescind the former government’s 2022 directives governing civil litigation involving indigenous peoples..The premier has laid out ambitious plans for B.C.’s energy sector.Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Minister Larry Neufeld has been instructed to double natural gas production by 2032 and triple it by 2035.Doerkson wants B.C. to become the quickest jurisdiction in North America to approve mines and liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities.Neufeld has also been directed to remove regulatory obstacles to natural gas-fired electricity generation, protect access to natural gas for home heating and expand mining exploration tax credits.Two regulatory provisions are to be eliminated for every new one introduced in his portfolio.The minister will also work with Treaty 8 First Nations to facilitate the increased drilling needed to supply coastal LNG export facilities.Environment Minister Áʼa:líya Warbus has been ordered to introduce legislation scrapping the former government’s CleanBC climate program, which sought to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.She has also been told to eliminate electric vehicle sales quotas and overhaul the province’s industrial carbon pricing system.Environmental assessments will face strict deadlines, with quarterly public reports detailing progress.Warbus has also been instructed to restore public access to Crown land, beaches and backcountry areas, subject to conservation and safety requirements.Enforcement against illegal dumping, vandalism and graffiti in provincial parks will be strengthened.The government also wants to account for emissions reductions overseas made possible through exports of cleaner B.C. energ.Finance Minister Peter Milobar faces the task of bringing the province’s record $13.8-billion deficit under control while delivering the Conservatives’ promised tax cuts.Milobar has been instructed to immediately appoint an independent panel to examine the province’s finances and publicly release its findings.He is also expected to increase the provincial basic personal income tax exemption from $13,216 to $32,000 for the 2027 tax year.The seniors’ property tax deferral program is to be restored, while government administrative and management positions face significant reductions.Health Minister Ryan Peterson has been ordered to introduce a health care guarantee under which patients exceeding medically recommended waiting periods would receive publicly funded treatment from an alternative qualified provider.Peterson has also been told to keep rural emergency departments and maternity wards open and examine reforms implemented in other countries with universal health care systems.The government’s approach to addiction will undergo a significant overhaul.Peterson has been directed to end programs providing prescribed alternatives to illicit street drugs and overhaul overdose prevention sites.Doerkson also wants to end the practice of imposing drug-related facilities on communities.Significant changes are coming to B.C. classrooms.Education and Child Care Minister Lynne Block has been instructed to eliminate SOGI 123, the sexual orientation and gender identity teaching resource that became a political flashpoint under the NDP.Traditional letter grades are to return for students in Grades 4 through 9, along with supervised provincial examinations.Doerkson also wants students to sing O Canada daily and schools to display both the Canadian and British Columbia flags.Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Jessy Sahota has been instructed to strengthen policing, expand enforcement and improve the enforcement of bail conditions and outstanding warrants.He will work with Elliott to establish a dedicated court stream dealing with repeat offenders.Deputy Premier and Social Development Minister Claire Rattée has been directed to increase monthly disability assistance payments by $100.The annual earnings exemption for people receiving disability assistance will rise to $30,000, allowing recipients to earn more money without having their benefits reduced.All ministers have been instructed to scrutinize departmental spending, eliminate duplication and confront mounting budget pressures.Any requests for additional funding will have to go before Treasury Board, where affordability for taxpayers will be a determining factor.The mandate letters centre on five overarching priorities — affordability, economic prosperity, health care, public safety and restoring provincial pride.The Conservative cabinet was sworn in Friday, ending nearly a decade of NDP government in British Columbia.The full mandate letters are available on the B.C. government’s website.