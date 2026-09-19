'DOES THIS COUNTRY ACTUALLY WANT US?': Smith fights back tears as she makes the case for Alberta to remain in Canada

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fought back tears on Saturday as she described the anger Albertans have been feeling over Ottawa’s policies, which have helped to drive the independence movement, while vowing that she would vote for Alberta to remain in Canada in the October referendum.Speaking during an address at former Reform Party leader Preston Manning’s Alberta and the West virtual assembly, the premier gave a heartfelt speech citing energy workers who watched projects disappear, farmers who felt lectured by people who had never worked the land, and families struggling to afford homes, groceries and utility bills.“A lot of Albertans are angry, and some are more than angry,” Smith said.“They’re hurt... Western frustration with Ottawa is not new, and it's not only Albertan.”Smith’s comments came as her approval rating has dropped to its lowest level since taking office, with just two in five Albertans in favour of her leadership, according to the latest Angus Reid poll, which put the UCP leader at 38% — a 1% drop from the last poll conducted in June. During her presentation, the premier argued the past decade has been incredibly damaging for Albertans and blamed Ottawa for cancelled pipelines, Bill C-69 — dubbed the “No New Pipelines Act” by opponents — the proposed oil and gas emissions cap, and federal electricity regulations she said threatened the reliability of Alberta’s power grid..“When a proud, hardworking people feel their contribution is taken for granted and their livelihood is treated as something to be phased out, some begin to ask a painful question: Does this country actually want us?” Smith asked.However, Smith then clearly stated her position on the proposed independence question in the upcoming October 19 referendum.“I support Alberta remaining in Canada,” she said.“That is my position. That is the position of my government, my caucus, and my party.”She argued her government was already producing results in its dealings with Ottawa, citing changes involving federal clean electricity regulations, the proposed oil and gas emissions cap, the West Coast pipeline proposal, and increased private sector investment in Alberta.“Not long ago, the oil sands were treated as a national target. Today, they're increasingly seen as a national treasure,” Smith said.“Why walk away from the table when we’re finally winning at it?”However, the premier cautioned that a future federal government could reverse those policy gains “with the stroke of a pen.”“Provincial jurisdiction should not be a favour that Ottawa grants when it’s in a good mood,” she said.Smith also addressed questions on the referendum ballot, including those focused largely on immigration and access to provincially funded services. .MARRIOTT: Danielle Smith is dodging the one debate that could save Alberta’s future.She said Alberta’s population grew by an estimated 600,000 people over five years after federal immigration levels increased without sufficient consultation with the provinces responsible for providing health care, education and other services.According to the premier, temporary residents cost Alberta more than $1 billion annually in provincial services while contributing approximately $150 million in provincial tax revenue.Smith added that, in 2024, temporary students and workers accounted for approximately 30,000 emergency room visits and “more than $400 million in health-care costs.”She now expects Alberta to spend about $600 million educating almost 48,000 children of temporary residents.“For permanent residents, the investment is exactly right. They're building their lives here. They're going to be lifetimetaxpayers here, and their children will be the Canadians of tomorrow,” Smith stated.“The harder question is whether taxpayers should carry the same costs for residents who are here only temporarily.”The premier stated that every question on the ballot ultimately revolves around whether Albertans feel their province is respected within Confederation and whether it is trusted to manage its own affairs.“I believe that we can have that inside Canada. I love Canada, I love Alberta, and I believe in this country. Not the version that lets us down, but the one that we're working to build,” she said.“Our men and women have fought and died side by side to defend freedom at home and abroad, and this is not something that you walk away from.”