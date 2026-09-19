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'DOES THIS COUNTRY ACTUALLY WANT US?': Smith fights back tears as she makes the case for Alberta to remain in Canada

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on September 19, 2026.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on September 19, 2026. Zoom screenshot
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