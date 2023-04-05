Canadian Food Inspection Agency
A pet dog died with avian influenza in Canada — the first case of its kind in the country — although public health officials insisted the risk to the general public remains low.

The dog in Oshawa, ON was infected after chewing on a wild goose and died after developing clinical symptoms.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

PersonOne
Better yet, chickens are white supremacy indicators ...... it is racist to own them. Especially in 15 minute areas. Unless you are a man competing against a woman, then chickens are fine.

PersonOne
Time to dig out the masks..... and get that tape ready for aisle directions.... and 6 foot segments at check outs..... oh, and a new phone app.......

Raz
The next pandemic fear campaign begins, FO!

Forward Thinking
All these government agencies and the media are liars. I don't trust them and I don't believe a word they say about anything. Scammers and grifters the lot of them.

AB Sovereignty
...and so the next phase of the plandemic begins in Canada. The human variant will be released in the near future. Then we will see the new mRNA vaccines rolled out, bringing an entirely new level of dystopia and death to Canadians.

Sheeple rejoice!

PersonOne
Well, lets just cancel chickens....

Boris Hall
Quick

We need to inoculate everyone 10 times a month with our new “vaccine” !

