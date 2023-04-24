A dog was killed in an encounter with a black bear in Jasper National Park on Saturday.
The attack occurred in the afternoon when two visitors and their two dogs were approached by the bear on the Wabasso Lake Trail.
The bear then attacked one of the dogs, prompting the hikers to deploy bear spray. However, their efforts were not enough to deter the bear, and the dog did not survive the attack.
Jasper National Park has since enforced a closure on a number of trails in the area while investigations take place, and issued advice to pet owners who use the area.
“A temporary area closure is in place for Wabasso Lake, Valley of the Five as far as OFP, Five to 5 and other unofficial trails in the area,” it wrote on Facebook.
“Parks Canada staff are using patrols, wildlife cameras and a bear trap to try and locate the bear involved. Thank you for staying out of these areas and for giving staff the space and time to do their job safely.”
“Our condolences go out to the pet owners involved in this incident. This is a sad reminder that all pets should be kept under control and on-leash at all times within a national park.”
The park also encouraged hikers to travel in loud groups carrying bear spray at all times. Furthermore, it encouraged visitors to be aware of their surroundings, and report any unusual bear behaviour to Parks Canada Dispatch at 780-852-6155.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
