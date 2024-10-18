Dog seized by BC SPCA after being dragged behind truck in Merritt

The BC SPCA has seized a dog after he was spotted being dragged behind a truck in Merritt, British Columbia.Sunny, a young collie-mix, suffered numerous injuries and is now recovering."This is such a sad story," BC SPCA protection and stakeholder relations senior officer Eileen Drever said in a press release. "The dog had been tethered to a vehicle. Someone got into the truck and drove off, dragging him for about 200 metres."She explained that, as a result, he had "abrasions to his front and back paw pads and hocks, (the joint between the dog's hind leg and foot) and his nails were shredded," and that, "he is also under weight with a body score of two out of nine, which is very thin."Upon being seized, Sunny was transported to a veterinary clinic in nearby Kamloops. A radiography assessment found no internal injuries. He was given antibiotics to fight off the infections, and medication to suppress the pain.Since being taken into SPCA care, Sunny has gained two kilograms, and proven himself to be pretty tough."Everyone is so impressed at his resiliency," Drever said. "Sunny loves spending time outside in the sunshine, playing in the field with staff and volunteers. He is a huge fan of cuddles in his kennel and loves nothing more than hanging out with people."The SPCA has noted that it will be recommending charges against the driver of the truck to Crown Counsel under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Until then, however, the organization is seeking donations to help care for Sunny.Those who wish to contribute can give $27 for an intake exam, $52 for essential vaccines, $100 for "where it is needed most," $189 for one week of "shelter and love," or $249 for an emergency vet appointment.