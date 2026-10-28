‘DOG WHISTLE FOR SEPARATISTS’: Lukaszuk targets Alberta’s ‘Strong and Free’ licence plates

CALGARY — Alberta's new licence plates put forward by the UCP government with the “Strong and Free” slogan were in the crosshairs of Thomas Lukaszuk and his Forever Canadian organization on Tuesday.The former deputy premier announced his group would now be releasing “Forever Canadian” licence plate frames to counter the new slogan, which he referred to as a “dog whistle slogan for separatists.”“Don’t worry we got you covered with our #ForeverCanadian license plate frame,” Lukaszuk posted on social media platform X, while providing a link to his website where each plate frame is selling for $25. “Order it here for a great Christmas, stocking stuffer,” he added. .In the video that was attached to the post, six different plate frame designs are shown, including ones such as “Aurora Borealis,” “Canola Field & Prairie Sky,” “Dark Sky Preserve,” “Proud Albertan,” and “Pride,” which is based on the 'LGBTQ+' flag.“Not sold on the slogan? Covered. Proud Albertan? Covered. Forever Canadian? Covered,” the advertisement says..Lukaszuk has said the profits from the new plate frames will go towards the Forever Canadian society.The advertisement is in response to the change to Alberta licence plates announced in October 2025 by Premier Danielle Smith’s government, which saw the plate slogan changed from “Wild Rose Country” to “Strong and Free.”The change was chosen to reflect Alberta’s Latin motto, Fortis et Liber, which directly translates to “strong and free.”At the time, Smith’s government said it was a nod to Canada’s national anthem and “Alberta’s position as a strong and sovereign province within a united Canada.”.Alberta unveils new licence plate featuring Moraine Lake\n\n.The new design also features Moraine Lake in Banff National Park and was selected by a public vote, receiving over 240,000 votes and edging out a cowboy and pump jack runner-up design by a narrow margin.Reaction online to the announcement was mixed, with some commentators feeling that Lukaszuk was capitalizing on the results of the October 19 referendum and anti-Smith sentiment..Still, others welcomed Forever Canadian’s message, with one person stating they were “glad there is an alternative to separatist garbage.”“I’m keeping my Wild Rose country ones, thanks anyway Danielle!” another X user said.