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‘DOG WHISTLE FOR SEPARATISTS’: Lukaszuk targets Alberta’s ‘Strong and Free’ licence plates

Alberta's new licence plates put forward by the UCP government with the “Strong and Free” slogan were in the crosshairs of Thomas Lukaszuk and his Forever Canadian organization on Tuesday.
Alberta's new licence plates put forward by the UCP government with the “Strong and Free” slogan were in the crosshairs of Thomas Lukaszuk and his Forever Canadian organization on Tuesday.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Moraine Lake
Thomas Lukaszuk
Abpol
Alberta Independence
License Plates
Danielle Smith license plates
forever canadian
Alberta referendum 2026
Wild Rose Country
Strong and Free
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Western Standard
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