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Dominion Society marches ahead with nationalist conference despite Hamilton mayor’s opposition, political pressure

The founder of the Dominion Society of Canada says that his nationalist organization is planning to proceed with an upcoming conference in Hamilton, Ontario, later this month despite opposition from the city’s mayor and uncertainty over whether controversial Austrian remigration advocate Martin Sellner will be admitted to Canada.
The founder of the Dominion Society of Canada says that his nationalist organization is planning to proceed with an upcoming conference in Hamilton, Ontario, later this month despite opposition from the city’s mayor and uncertainty over whether controversial Austrian remigration advocate Martin Sellner will be admitted to Canada.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Cdnpoli
Andrea Horwath
Hamilton
Daniel Tyrie
Cdnpol
Ontario Ndp
IRCC
Dominion Society of Canada
Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada
Restore Britain
Restore UK
martin sellner
ken jones
charlie downes
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Western Standard
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