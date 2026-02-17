Don Cherry to receive Order of Ontario

Former Coach's Corner host and Canadian icon Don Cherry is listed in the Ontario 2025 Honours list and is set to receive the Order of Ontario.The reason for Cherry's appointment is, according to the section about him in the Honours List, not just due to his notoriety as a prominent figure in the hockey world, but also for his philanthropy and charity work, most notably with the Royal Canadian Legion and his own Don Cherry's Pet Rescue Foundation.The section reads, "A prominent Canadian hockey figure, Don Cherry is known for his influential coaching career, bold broadcasting style and decades of dedication to the sport. After coaching the Boston Bruins, he became a defining voice on Hockey Night in Canada through Coach’s Corner. Cherry is also recognized for extensive philanthropy, supporting the military and police, youth sports and animal welfare through Don Cherry’s Pet Rescue Foundation. He founded Rose Cherry’s Home for Kids and is a strong advocate for organ donation. In 2004, he was ranked the seventh-greatest Canadian in CBC’s The Greatest Canadian."Cherry's lack of official honours has been a point of controversy for many Canadians, with many feeling this appointment is long overdue and that Cherry should also receive the Order of Canada.Comments under Cherry's Twitter post highlight this sentiment with comments saying that there was "no one more deserving" and "Congratulations and long overdue. Should be given the Order of Canada.".Cherry gained notoriety for his brash, no-holds-barred style of punditry on Hockey Night in Canada's segment, Coaches Corner.Cherry was famously let go from his position on Coaches Corner after a rant about people not buying poppies, with his use of "you people" being highlighted as offensive to immigrants.Despite this, Cherry remains an icon of Canada, with the reaction to his appointment a sign of just how beloved he still is.