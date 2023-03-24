The Trudeau government received a Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) transcript of the conversation between former Liberal MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) and a Chinese diplomat in Toronto in early 2021.
But the Liberal government decided the transcript had no “actionable evidence” regarding Dong asking Beijing to continue detaining the two Canadians to help the Liberals get re-elected, according to the Globe and Mail.
On Wednesday, Global News reported on the alleged relationship between Dong and Chinese Communist agents. Dong now sits as an independent.
Dong told the Globe on Thursday he's launching a defamation lawsuit against Global News and would not advocate jailing the two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.
“Clear my name and I see no other path,” said Dong.
“This is for my family’s honour. The allegations are very serious. They are untrue. That is not something that I would say.”
“I was one of the two participants in the call. On that call, I raised the status of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig and called for their immediate release. At every opportunity before they returned home, I adamantly demanded their release to Canada without delay.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
BS....LIE LIE LIE
Perhaps had he said to the effect that the suggested action/inaction would damage the Liberals therefore it should be done - then it would have been 'actionable'. Damage to the Conservatives through advice to a foreign influence is obviously acceptable or at least not worthy of any formal response.
Apparently the Liberal mind is very flexible when it comes to an interpretation of wrong or 'actionable' acts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.