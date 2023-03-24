Han Dong
Image courtesy of Han Dong

The Trudeau government received a Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) transcript of the conversation between former Liberal MP Han Dong (Don Valley North, ON) and a Chinese diplomat in Toronto in early 2021.

But the Liberal government decided the transcript had no “actionable evidence” regarding Dong asking Beijing to continue detaining the two Canadians to help the Liberals get re-elected, according to the Globe and Mail.

CSIS Headquarters

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Raz
Raz

BS....LIE LIE LIE

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

Perhaps had he said to the effect that the suggested action/inaction would damage the Liberals therefore it should be done - then it would have been 'actionable'. Damage to the Conservatives through advice to a foreign influence is obviously acceptable or at least not worthy of any formal response.

Apparently the Liberal mind is very flexible when it comes to an interpretation of wrong or 'actionable' acts.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.