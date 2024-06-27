Dong steps down from diplomatic Canada-China post in wake of spy scandal

Independent MP Han Dong did not seek re-election as Canada-China Legislative Association (CCLA) co-chair, a role in which he frequently corresponded with suspect foreign diplomats. Dong as co-chair earlier admitted to at least a dozen phone calls with Chinese Communist Party diplomats under security surveillance, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.CCLA, represents both MPs and senators, and elections were held at a closed meeting weeks after testimony at the Commission on Foreign Interference regarding Dong’s dealings with the Chinese Embassy.Dong in 2023 court filings acknowledged several contacts with Chinese diplomats. “These conversations were recognized methods of diplomatic communications,” his lawyer wrote Ontario Superior Court.“From time to time Dong’s office would provide notes from these calls to the Department of Foreign Affairs.”“Dong’s relationship with the Chinese Ambassador and the Consul General are professional. They are not close friends.”“To the best of Dong’s knowledge he had phone conversations with the Consul General five times and the Ambassador seven times between 2020 and 2022.”Dong under summons at the Commission on Foreign Interference acknowledged he maintained a “relationship” with Chinese officials.“Is it correct that you maintain relationships with individuals at the People’s Republic of China Consulate in Toronto?” asked Nando de Luca, counsel for the Conservative Party during an April 2 hearing. “Yes, I agree with that,” replied Dong.“Who in particular? Can you give us some names?” asked de Luca. “I had conversations with Consul General Han Tao,” replied Dong.“His office will call my office to arrange a phone call and we talk, especially around Chinese holidays.”“Anyone else of note?” asked de Luca. “No, no,” replied Dong.“Nothing, nobody I recall that I ever had a conversation with.”Dong’s contacts were also detailed in a Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) memo alleging China’s Consulate in Toronto bused Chinese foreign students to vote at Dong’s 2019 Liberal Party nomination. The students were attending New Oriental International College Academy in Markham, ON, outside the riding.“I didn’t understand it as an irregularity,” testified Dong. “Why didn’t you tell the Commission about this earlier?” asked an inquiry lawyer.“I was reminded after,” replied Dong.“To me, international students, I met them, canvassed them, sign up, they show up to vote. To me it’s pretty regular.”“Why did you tell us about it yesterday?” asked commission counsel.“I was having a conversation with my lawyer,” replied Dong.