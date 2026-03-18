'DON'T KILL US, BRO': Abbotsford teen crashes stepmom’s car in high-speed joyride filmed by buddy

A 16-year-old Abbotsford driver is serving a 12-month licence suspension after a reckless joyride ended in a collision with a parked dump truck, and BC Highway Patrol has released video to warn about the dangers of speeding and poor driving decisions.The incident occurred July 21, 2025, when the teen, a Class 7 Learner, was recorded driving a BMW sedan at 180 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Hwy. 1 near Popkum, BC. Rather than stop for police, the teen took two friends along for a high-speed ride that quickly turned dangerous.Cellphone footage, voluntarily handed over to authorities, shows the teens enjoying the ride before panicking as the car collided with a parked dump truck. .“Nobody likes getting stopped by police, but this video shows the alternative is usually much worse,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of BC Highway Patrol. “You can see how quickly the teen’s friends went from enjoying the ride to ‘don’t kill us.’”The crash prompted a string of charges under the BC Motor Vehicle Act and Motor Vehicle Act Regulations, including excessive speed, driving without due care, violating passenger and supervision restrictions, failing to display an “L” sign, disobeying a stop sign, passing on the right, and operating an improperly equipped vehicle. Total fines ranged from $109 to $483, and the car was towed and impounded for seven days.The teen’s stepmother was left responsible for towing, impound costs, collision deductibles, and repairs. McLaughlin emphasized the broader lesson for parents and teens alike: “We hope this video stimulates parents to talk with their children about how badly this could have ended. We all need to do more to prevent tragic outcomes.”The BC Highway Patrol is using the case as a reminder that reckless driving carries consequences far beyond fines, including licence suspensions, financial liability, and potential injuries or fatalities.