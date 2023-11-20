Don't miss Western Standard at Canadian Western Agribition

The Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) starts on Monday and the Western Standard is there.Come by the Western Standard booth in the AffinityPlex and meet Saskatchewan journalist Christopher Oldcorn.Agribition is happening from Monday to Saturday this week. It starts with the burning of the brand on Monday morning.Premier Scott Moe will do the traditional "burning of the brand" at 10 am.In the evenings, the Brandt Centre will be where the entertainment happens. On Tuesday night, it kicks off with the Canadian Grand Prix freestyle bullfighting, and on Wednesday night, it's all about the rodeo.The Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo starts four nights of professional rodeo events at the Brandt Centre. On Wednesday night, you can get in for free!The event is getting a lot of attention from people around the world. Shaun Kindopp, CEO of CWA, says they expect visitors from approximately 70 countries at this year's week-long event.Monday show highlights include: Canadian National 4-H & Youth Judging Competition – 8 am in the Chevrolet GMC ArenaYouth Showmanship and Team Grooming – 1 pm in the Chevrolet GMC ArenaChore Team Competition – 10 am in the Brandt CentreAlpaca Fleece Show – 8 am in the Canada Centre ArenaBison on display – 9 am in the Stock ExchangeCanadian National Texas Longhorn Show – 3 pm in the John Deere Sale ArenaBeef N’ Barley Winners Circle Horse Pull Auction- 6 pm in the Chevrolet GMC ArenaThe CWA is at the REAL District in Regina.