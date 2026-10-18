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DON'T READ ON AN EMPTY STOMACH: Nine Canadian-invented eats and drinks

Canadian foods
Canadian foods ChaatGPT
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Poutine
Maple Syrup
Bloody Caesar invented at Calgary Westin
canadian foods
mcintosh apple
coffee crisps
canadian culinary history
nanaimo bars
hawaiian pizza
ginger beef
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