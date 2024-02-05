DontDeleteParents.ca rallies signatures behind Premier Smith's pro-parent policies

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's decision to ban gender-altering surgery for those 17 and under has renewed a petition drive by DontDeleteParents.ca.The request for more signatures was made in an email blast to supporters Saturday."This past week, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced that her government would ban gender-altering surgery for those 17 and under and hormone blockers for those 15 and under," the email said.The email quoted Smith's comment, "Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one's biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child's choices in the future."The email also described how the new Alberta policy will require parental consent where sensitive sexual content is being presented at school, with an option to opt-outpreserve women's sports for those born biologically femalerequire all third party content being used in schools will need to be pre-vetted by the Ministry of Education to ensure it is age-appropriate"If you agree with Premier Smith please sign the petition to let her and other leaders know," the email said.The petition (available here) was described as a "national petition" and reads, "I applaud elected officials who support the principle that governments should never hide information from parents when it comes to their own children AND the principle that children need the right to make adult decisions as adults."The site pledges,"The results of the petition will be shared with our elected officials at various levels of government across Canada," and adds, "If there is a strong candidate running for office in your region who adheres to the values of this petition, you may be informed on how you can support them."Faytene Grasseschi, a mother from Quispamsis, New Brunswick, launched the site. She was welcomed by Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs and a standing-room only crowd n Nauwigewauk, N.B. on December 20, 2023 as the first official candidate for fall's provincial election Oct. 21, 2024.In the email, Grasseschi also invited donations for Higgs' PC campaign. Donations are only tax deductible for those living in New Brunswick, but any Canadian can donate."It was Premier Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick who was the FIRST premier in Canada to openly support the policy that children should have parental consent to change their name or gender at school," Grasseschi explained."In 2024, he will be heading into an election and media is reporting that parental rights could be a primary election issue, and Premier Higgs has said he will not back down."We want to ensure Premier Higgs does WELL so that this sends a message to other elected officials nationwide that Canadians are on his side!"The donation page includes a quote from campaign manager Steve Outhouse."Each province and election is unique, but there are policies and values that the vast majority of Canadian conservatives have in common," Outhouse said."When we see politicians who are brave and principled enough to take these positions, I believe it’s important for conservatives across the country to support them."Outhouse played an instrumental role in MP Leslyn Lewis' federal Conservative leadership runs. On the donation page, he said Higgs was worthy of support for his fiscal conservative, parental policies, support for Israel, and support for natural resource development."In all my years in politics, I have never seen a provincial election with such huge ramifications for the entire country," Outhouse said."Your donation will help make sure we have every opportunity to mount a winning campaign."