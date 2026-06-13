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DONUT WAR: Tim Hortons scrambles to reclaim Canadian coffee culture with new PR campaign

Tim Hortons might be a bit nervous with its new competitor, Dunkin' Donuts, which has announced that it will be coming to the Canadian market pretty soon. In response, Tims has launched a PR campaign to get Canadians back on its side.
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