Scary clock

The Doomsday Clock, a symbolic timekeeper that tracks how close the world is to ending, is now 90 seconds away from striking midnight.

The scientists responsible for the clock cited the “unprecedented danger” of the Russia-Ukraine war for their decision.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(8) comments

Delby
Delby

And are these real, legitimate scientists or the bought-and-paid-for with people's tax money? I am rather tired of 'scientists say...', their credibility just is not there anymore. If a nuclear war happens I want to be at Ground Zero. I don't want to be a survivor. My opinion hasn't change since the '60s and the Cuban Missile Crisis

LibertyOrDeath
LibertyOrDeath

So stupid. More fear mongering from the blind. Make no mistake, midnight is coming, but it's because of these deranged a**holes and their loyal followers.

Left Coast
Left Coast

And once again the UN . . . and secretary-general Antonio Guterres prove to be worse than Useless !

Our corrupt media ignore the Despotic Grifter Zelinsky's record of incompetence.

The Tax Dollars pour in so he can fight to the Last Ukrainian in an un-winnable war, while Russia & China plot to remove the US $$$ as the global exchange currency.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Lets read our bibles and enjoy the movie.

MTDEF
MTDEF

Woohoo! Go for 100! No one likes a quitter!

guest50
guest50

I'm pretty sure the clock could be reset to a full 24 hrs if we'd just decommission:

The UN, WHO, WEF, EU, Biden Administration, Trudeau Government, and a host of other regulatory institutions/agencies............

Delby
Delby

How very true.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Our “leaders” and their insane WEF infected globalist masters are actually TRYING to instigate a nuclear war with Russia

They actually WANT a nuclear war with Russia

That’s how insane and evil our Western “leaders” are

And our MSM are acting as cheerleaders for nuclear war

God help us all

