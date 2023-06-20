Greta Thunberg

Thunberg has made headlines around the world by sailing across the Atlantic Ocean in a zero-emissions sailboat. 

People should be saying 'how dare you' to Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg after she predicted in 2018 climate change would wipe out the world on Wednesday. 

“A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years,” said Thunberg in a since-deleted tweet. 

guest50
guest50

Greta is now legally an adult with a 'High School' diploma. Accordingly, she is fair game for criticism and ridicule for her underdeveloped theories regarding climate change....

So let me now officially say, 'Greta, you're an idiot.'

rianc
rianc

The UN and global warming conspiracists have been claiming all kinds of looming disasters for earth. After getting it wrong they just create a new disaster coming. The conspiracy of global warming is made up of lies and half truths.

Raz
Raz

Climate change is not a threat, Greta and the political psychopathic globalist are!

Delby
Delby

An uneducated tool of the UN and her wanna-be-rich-by-exploiting-their-kid parents. I wonder what kind of parent she will be.

JGL
JGL

Greta just wants to have fun...

This is what she really thinks about the climate hoax.

https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/105/675/011/original/1fac3b972863767e.mp4

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Greta is a pawn in the green revolution. How many have earned millions off her back ? Nothing wrong with being an environmentalist or conservationist in your daily life. I don't like these fan a tics, who condemn those who won't follow their lead. It's not always what they say, but how they say it. Don't waste your money on her book. Get it from the library.

Jane V
Jane V

Or not.

northrungrader
northrungrader

So did she buy Ocean front property with her spoils? Too bad we can't point out all the other fools, our very own fools are implementing Carbon Tax version 2.0 in a mere 11 days, because that will absolutely save the world.

