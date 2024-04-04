DOUBLE THE EXPORTS: Smith argues there’s a ‘business case for LNG,’ pledges to ‘restore order’ in Alberta

Premier Danielle Smith promised to double Alberta’s natural gas (LNG) exports and restore order in Alberta while delivering a keynote speech Wednesday evening. Speaking at the annual United Conservative Party (UCP) leadership dinner in Calgary, Smith told supporters she is seeking “new partnerships,” having already made inroads in Texas and Washington in recent visits and is looking to substantially increase Alberta’s business relations with the US and beyond. “No more Ottawa environment policies,” Smith told the audience of about 1,500 people. “Failed policies,” she added, emphasizing Alberta’s role as a “partner in Confederation.” Though she has “hope for the federal government” that they will come around, Smith said her government “will not give Ottawa an inch.” .While answering constituents’ questions alongside Alberta Minister of Environment and Protected Areas Rebecca Schulz, Smith elaborated she has big plans for transporting gas through rail south of the border, as well as up to Alaska, the Northwest Territories and Greenland. “Justin Trudeau doesn’t think there is a business case for LNG,” Smith said. “There is a business case for LNG.”When the topic turned to Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Canada, Steven Guilbeault, the crowd erupted in a chorus of boos. One of Shultz’s roles is to be the “Guilbeault Whisperer,” Smith laughingly disclosed, adding the Alberta government is trying to get the federal environment minister to engage in a reasonable discussion “to make things a little more streamlined for the (LNG) industry. “Well first, I had to ask her to stop calling me the ‘Guilbeault Whisperer’ because that man is not listening to anybody,” said Shultz. “And I firmly believe it's not just one person. It is the entire federal Liberal government and the NDP coalition propping them, that are wholeheartedly against our energy industry.”.Shultz turned to the issue of "net-zero," which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has increasingly pushed on Canadians, as per its agreements with the United Nations Paris Agreement. According to the Government of Canada website, net-zero emissions means the nation "either emits no greenhouse gas emissions or offsets its emissions." “They might talk about 'net-zero,' but I believe that they mean 'absolute-zero' when it comes to our energy production, and I don't think it matters to them the cost to real Albertans, to real Canadians, when it comes to energy, affordability, reliability, security, First Nations communities, municipalities across our province, I don't think that matters," said Shultz. .“Because I think ultimately, zero fossil fuel production is the goal of the federal government and that is why we are fighting, being led by our premier, not only for our province, but for the future of our country, and to supply the energy that the world needs right now," added Shultz..Other topics covered at the event by Smith, Shultz and Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services in Alberta Mike Ellis, were the UCP’s agenda to improve life for Albertans on various level. In his introductory speech Ellis told the audience the UCP was about “refunding the police, not defunding the police.” The UCP committed to continuing to increase police presence in the province, as well as to deal with drug addiction and homelessness through measures such as offering support services and rehabilitation, contrary to the liberal stance of providing so-called “safe supply” hard drugs and working to find solutions for people living in tent cities. Smith also talked about increasing school projects, giving the Calgary Stampeders a proper stadium to play in, and amping up the arts and culture atmosphere in Calgary’s downtown.