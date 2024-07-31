News

DOUBLE WHAMMY: Hamas leader assassinated in Iran, senior Hezbollah commander dies in Beriut

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran head of Hamas assassinated, Israel claims it killed senior Hezbollah commander

During the night, the Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, Iran, as Israel claimed responsibility for the Beirut attack that killed Hezbollah’s second-in-command. 

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Wednesday confirmed the death of Haniyeh, per local media reports.  

Hours earlier, an airstrike in Beirut killed top Hezbollah military leader Fuad Shukr. Following the Beirut strike, Israel claimed responsibility. 

No one has claimed responsibility for the Hamas assassination, though Israel said it would assassinate Hamas leaders after the Gazan terrorists group’s October 7 attack on Israel.

Israel
Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh
Beirut attack
Tehran, Iran
Hezbollah military leader Fuad Shukr
October 7 attack on Israel
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

