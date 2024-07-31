DOUBLE WHAMMY: Hamas leader assassinated in Iran, senior Hezbollah commander dies in Beriut

During the night, the Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, Iran, as Israel claimed responsibility for the Beirut attack that killed Hezbollah’s second-in-command.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Wednesday confirmed the death of Haniyeh, per local media reports.

Hours earlier, an airstrike in Beirut killed top Hezbollah military leader Fuad Shukr. Following the Beirut strike, Israel claimed responsibility.

No one has claimed responsibility for the Hamas assassination, though Israel said it would assassinate Hamas leaders after the Gazan terrorists group’s October 7 attack on Israel.