Doug Ford says previous federal government treated Alberta 'like garbage'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has stated that the previous federal government under Justin Trudeau has treated Alberta "like garbage.""The previous federal government treated Alberta like garbage, like terrible," Ford said when asked about the ongoing debate surrounding Alberta independence."I've never seen anything as bad as that," he added..Ford made the comments at a press conference where he, alongside Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, announced a newly proposed East-West oil pipeline that will go from Alberta to Ontario. He made the comments after he was asked by a reporter what his thoughts were regarding the ongoing Alberta independence issue. Ford seemed to blame the rise in support for Albertan independence on the actions of the previous Trudeau government. .Ford also added that he believes mith wants to see a strong Alberta within a united Canada and said that the new pipeline proposal is evidence of the changing mood towards energy infrastructure."I know that Premier Smith wants a proud and sovereign Alberta (that's) part of Canada," he said. "We're there to support her; it's Team Canada. I'll do anything we can."In response to this, Smith, who was standing next to Ford, gave her Ontario colleague a seemingly thankful pat on the back for his comments.In the same press conference Ford was also asked if he was in Alberta "campaigning" to challenge current Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre for his position.The question garnered a loud laugh from the assembled reporters as well as Ford and Smith, with Ford saying that "I wasn't campaigning; people asked me for pictures, so I took pictures..Ford was one of the three visiting premiers present at this year's stampede, joining Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.