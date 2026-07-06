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Doug Ford says previous federal government treated Alberta 'like garbage'

Ontario Premier blames former Trudeau administration for ongoing independence debate, asked if he is in Alberta 'campaigning' to unseat Tory leader Poilievre
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announce the proposed Northern Shield Energy Corridor
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announce the proposed Northern Shield Energy CorridorJackson Loy
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Doug Ford
Trudeau Government
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Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta independence movement
Alberta-Ontario realtions
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