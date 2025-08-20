Doug Ford speaks out against assault charges against homeowner after a break-in

“This criminal that’s wanted by the police breaks into this guy’s house, this guy gives him a beating and this guy gets charged. Something is broken,” Ford said at a press conference.“I know if someone breaks into my house or someone else’s you’re gonna fight for your life. This guy has a weapon. You’re going to use any force you possibly can, to protect your family. I’m telling you, I know everyone would.”.Kawartha Police stated that he awoken to find an intruder inside his apartment. A physical confrontation ensued, resulting in serious, life-threatening injuries to the intruder.The man, a 41-year-old from Lindsay who was already wanted by police on unrelated charges, was injured by the homeowner of a house he had allegedly broken into. He was first taken to Ross Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto hospital for further treatment.The incident happened around 3 am EST on Monday at an apartment on Kent Street in Lindsay, ON..In a statement released on Wednesday, Kawartha Police stated that, according to Sections 34 and 35 of The Criminal Code of Canada individuals have the right to defend themselves and their property using “reasonable force.”“The law requires that any defensive action be proportionate to the threat faced. This means that while homeowners do have the right to protect themselves and their property, the use of force must be reasonable given the circumstances,” the statement notes.Lindsay police issued the statement after the incident “generated significant public interest and emotional responses” as well as “unjust and inaccurate” commentary about the officers involved.In the statement Kawartha Police said that “The role of the police is to investigate impartially and present findings to the justice system, which ultimately determines the outcome.” "Enough is enough here with violence and breaking into peoples homes," said Ford. "You should be able to protect your family."