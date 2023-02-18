Drag Syndrome Stage Group Outdoors
Image courtesy of Instagram

There is a new drag queen group featuring Down syndrome performers.

Drag Syndrome Biker

Dance company Culture Device (CD) created “Drag Syndrome” for adults with Down syndrome, describing the group as the “Drag Troupe for Kings and Queens with Learning Disabilities.”

Drag Syndrome Stage Group
Drag Syndrome Stage

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Lipstick on a pig...the DQ culture is degenerate period...

D&J
D&J

What is the saying? Go woke go broke? I am questioning your decision to have this article as a feature. There are many other things you could feature. One comes to mind. The loss of our judicial system to govern according to law and not to feelings. The good news is ..everyone is paying attention. I am willing to bet there will no longer be a Liberal or NDP government again...ever.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

S M H..all I can really say..why is this mainstream now??? This kind of thing always floated on the fringes of society..which is fine, as the world is a strange place...but now it is being pushed to mainline...WHY? And why is this even in the news??

guest310
guest310

It's abuse, just that simple,

guest50
guest50

I have no words.

To take intellectually vulnerable adults and turn them into drag queens is just sick, sick sick....

