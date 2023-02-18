There is a new drag queen group featuring Down syndrome performers.
Dance company Culture Device (CD) created “Drag Syndrome” for adults with Down syndrome, describing the group as the “Drag Troupe for Kings and Queens with Learning Disabilities.”
CD Artistic Director Daniel Vais was excited about creating a drag troupe for Down syndrome adults in London, England.
“All of them got really excited,” Vais told Mashable.
“So we started researching drag. The history of drag. The styles of drag. We looked at drag queens from all around the world. By the time we met the next time, they knew everything about the history of drag.”
Vais said the group is planning an American tour and that “we now have invites from around the world.”
Down syndrome adults do have sexuality and watch porn, according to Vais.
“They tell me, ‘People see us as childish. They don’t even think that we can actually watch porn if we want. They don’t see us as people with desire. But we have the dreams and aspirations of anybody else,’” said Vais.
The group does different kinds of art forms "there’s drag, we’re doing ballet, we’re doing theatre,” according to Vais.
Vais said "drag is taking over the world anyway. Also, people with learning disabilities or Down’s syndrome have a lot to say and a lot of talent. So if [people] come and watch it and experience it … it’s good for them.”
Their first event sold out and Vais had audience members telling him how “revolutionary” the group is.
“The event fully sold out,” said Vais.
“And while we were performing it, the audience came up to me and said, ‘This is revolutionary. This is history happening here. The artists that performed it did such a good job.’ The audience realized we were doing something out of this world. This was not just people with Down syndrome dressing up. This is proper, proper drag. It was so new to them.”
Vais goes on to talk about how well the Down syndrome drag queens perform for an audience.
“Suddenly, in front of them is an amazing drag queen with Down syndrome performing like a master,” said Vais.
“All very cute and very angelic. Suddenly, it becomes so fierce. You have this drag queen going on stage saying ‘Good evening, bitches.’ And it’s an amazing drag queen. And she controls the crowd.”
“When my artists are dancing on the dance floor, it’s like Rihanna came. This is not a social experiment. It’s not an after-school club. This is proper avant-garde art.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(5) comments
Lipstick on a pig...the DQ culture is degenerate period...
What is the saying? Go woke go broke? I am questioning your decision to have this article as a feature. There are many other things you could feature. One comes to mind. The loss of our judicial system to govern according to law and not to feelings. The good news is ..everyone is paying attention. I am willing to bet there will no longer be a Liberal or NDP government again...ever.
S M H..all I can really say..why is this mainstream now??? This kind of thing always floated on the fringes of society..which is fine, as the world is a strange place...but now it is being pushed to mainline...WHY? And why is this even in the news??
It's abuse, just that simple,
I have no words.
To take intellectually vulnerable adults and turn them into drag queens is just sick, sick sick....
