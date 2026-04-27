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Dozens of Alberta school divisions ban 170+ books, some not meeting government standards

Alberta school divisions have banned more than 170 different books from their libraries, some of which do not depict overtly sexual acts according to the Alberta government orders.
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Abpoli
Demetrios Nicolaides
Alberta Education
Alberta Schools
Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides
#abpoli
Alberta education minister
Alberta school divisions
Alberta school divisions ban books
ab school book ban
Alberta school divisions ban 170+ books
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alberta schools ban v for vendetta

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