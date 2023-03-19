Hoffe

Hoffe

The first doctor in British Columbia to face a disciplinary hearing before the province’s College of Physicians and Surgeons related to COVID-19 protocol is urging the public to write the college in his support.

Dr. Charles Douglas Hoffe created controversy in April 2021 when he wrote an open letter to BC Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry. The physician, who had been a community doctor for 28 years, raised questions after patients of his were suffering after receiving the vaccine from other doctors.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Goose
Goose

Yep = “The whole basis for their accusations against me is that doctors are not allowed to contradict the political narrative. And that's what I did. So that's my crime. It's not actually about truth. It's just about obedience and compliance.”

Report Add Reply
Resolute
Resolute

This man is a giant. Wish there were many more of him, after 90 Canadian Doctors have died, after accepting the death jab what more evidence do you need that this was a scam from the very beginning. Unfortunately we are too large a country geographically to constantly put demonstrators on the streets with any effect, like has taken place in Holland. Good luck to you Dr Hoffe, I support your efforts.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.