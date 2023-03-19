The first doctor in British Columbia to face a disciplinary hearing before the province’s College of Physicians and Surgeons related to COVID-19 protocol is urging the public to write the college in his support.
Dr. Charles Douglas Hoffe created controversy in April 2021 when he wrote an open letter to BC Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry. The physician, who had been a community doctor for 28 years, raised questions after patients of his were suffering after receiving the vaccine from other doctors.
“In our small community of Lytton, BC, we have one person dead, and three people who look as though they will be permanently disabled, following their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The age of those affected ranges from 38 to 82 years of age,” he wrote.
Hoffe was banned from working in the local emergency ward and other provincial hospitals. He later submitted more than a dozen claims of vaccine injuries on behalf of his patients, but all were denied validity.
In its February 2022 citation against Hoffe, the college alleged he “contravened standards imposed under the Health Professions Act, including but not limited to the Canadian Medical Association’s Code of Ethics and Professionalism by publishing statements on social media and other digital platforms that were misleading, incorrect or inflammatory about vaccinations, treatments, and public measures relating to COVID-19.”
In an interview with the Western Standard, Hoffe said he and the college differ on important issues.
“[I said] the shots have killed a lot of people, which they deny. They take issue with the fact that I say that Ivermectin is an effective treatment for COVID. I said that the shots can cause a micro clotting in the body. They don't agree with that. I said that the shots can affect female fertility because of how many spikes end up in the ovaries, and they don't agree with that. And they deny that the shots called cause neurological injuries,” Hoffe said.
“The whole basis for their accusations against me is that doctors are not allowed to contradict the political narrative. And that's what I did. So that's my crime. It's not actually about truth. It's just about obedience and compliance.”
Hoffe was scheduled to begin his 10-day hearing before a college discipline committee panel on Feb. 13. However, his lawyer, who spent several weeks in hospital in previous weeks, had applied multiple times to postpone the hearing so he could prepare. Even then, he failed to submit documentation in Hoffe’s defence, which would have left Hoffe vulnerable should a hearing have proceeded.
“Essentially, I was going to a trial with no evidence submitted with which to defend me. When I saw that, I was in despair because this lawyer had really dropped the ball. And I sent out a request or for prayer and for people to write letters of complaint to the college, pointing out to them that they've really lost their moral compass,” Hoffe said.
“This is absurd. The greatest purveyors of misinformation have been the public health authorities and their puppets in the media. And yet they go after people, they castigate people that tell the truth, and ignore the real purveyors of misinformation.”
The college granted an adjournment for Hoffe on February 9, which according to the doctor, was seven weeks after his lawyer had requested it. No new date has been set for the disciplinary hearings.
“They thought it would reflect badly on them if they took me to trial with me having no defence evidence. It would be a kangaroo court,” Hoffe said.
“I think they cherry pick what evidence they think is valid and ignore the rest, even with the Ivermectin thing, which is now overwhelming. There's now 200 scientific studies on the treatment of COVID with Ivermectin, of which 143 are now peer-reviewed, but they still say that is not safe or not effective. So it's absurd.”
Hoffe hopes supporters will continue writing letters to the college on his behalf. Nina Bates, a retired resident of Vernon, BC, told the Western Standard said she will do so and was impressed by meeting him in person.
“Just a very humble man. All he wants to do is be a doctor and help his patients. And he got in trouble because he asked a few questions and stuff didn't make sense,” Bates said.
Bates has written the college twice on Hoffe’s behalf, but wonders if they are listening.
Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Brian Peckford also wrote the college.
“I urge you to abandon your present course and permit Dr. Hoffe to continue his excellent medical practice providing care in freedom, valuing the right of the person and in practicing the principle of doing no harm,” Peckford wrote.
“May I remind you of the Charter provision of ‘life, liberty and security of the person.’ This is in Canada’s most important document, our Constitution.”
Hoffe said it is “moral absurdity” that the college has scared doctors into conformity of opinion.
“This is absurd that they are persecuting ethical doctors. They're saying, if they don't agree with it, they're not allowed to say it. So, this is not just clamping down on freedom of speech, this is censorship of scientific debate,” Hoffe said.
“There are a lot [of doctors] who do not have the courage, unfortunately. They're terrified of being prosecuted, they're afraid. They're not willing to risk anything for the truth.”
