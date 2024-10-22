Dr. Henry urges British Columbians to get vaccinated, practice 'healthy habits' this flu season

Dr. Bonnie Henry has urged British Columbians to get vaccinated and practice good personal hygiene as BC heads into flu season.She noted that a record-breaking number of people have already received their vaccines at pharmacies across the province."This is the time of year when we see increases in viral respiratory illnesses in BC, including influenza and COVID-19," Henry said, "so it is particularly important to remember healthy habits we can all follow to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities."Among the tactics she urged people to practice were "covering your cough, cleaning your hands regularly, staying away from others if you have a cough or a fever, wearing a mask if you have lingering symptoms or need extra protection, and getting the updated influenza and COVID-19 vaccines.""By getting immunized for both influenza and COVID-19," she noted, "we are not only protecting ourselves, but also those around us."According to data from the BC government, pharmacies across the province administered a record-breaking 81,859 vaccines on October 15, 49,425 for influenza and 32,434 for COVID-19. In the week that followed, a further 287,915 vaccines were administered.The government ordered 2.2 million doses of updated COVID-19 vaccines and 2.3 million doses of the new influenza vaccines, and began sending out immunization invitations to "priority populations" on October 8. That group included seniors, residents of long-term care homes, people with chronic conditions, and healthcare workers.At a press conference, Henry explained that while "there's not been great success" in medications for people with Long-Covid, getting vaccinated was still the best way to protect oneself from severe symptoms. She cited a recent study from the United States that showed getting vaccinated even after initial infection "does provide protection from repeat infections and reduces risk of symptoms by at least 50% ... and can provide benefit for people suffering from Long Covid symptoms."