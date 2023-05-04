A doctor under investigation by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC for encouraging vaccine hesitancy was given hearty applause for his testimony at the National Citizens’ Inquiry into COVID-19.
On day two of hearings in Langley, BC, Dr. Charles Hoffe described himself as a “hardcore rural GP and emergency room doctor,” having been the only resident doctor in Lytton, BC since 2004.
Hoffe testified prior to the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, researchers attempted to make an mRNA vaccination against other coronaviruses. Those produced an immune response in the short term.
“However, several months later, when they challenged these laboratory animals with the infectious organism they had been vaccinated against, they found these laboratory animals became extremely sick and many of them died,” Hoffe explained at day two of the NCI hearings.
“This new type of vaccine turned out to be a complete failure. In fact, what they had created was not a vaccine, but an anti vaccine, because instead of protecting those animals against this new virus, it actually made them more vulnerable than if they had not been vaccinated.”
The “warp speed” process of testing and development of COVID-19 vaccines did nothing to assure Hoffe either.
“Two and-a-half months into the vax rollouts when 12 countries in Europe had already shut down the AstraZeneca vaccine because of of life threatening blood clots and Canada was continuing to barrel on with it, because Trudeau said even though it wasn't safe for the people of Europe, it was fine for Canadians — I thought this was a significant safety signal we could not afford to ignore.”
Hoffe sent an email to 18 local doctors, nurses, and pharmacists in his local area to say people should be advised of risks so they could offer informed consent.
“Three days later, I was in a meeting with my superiors there who told me I was guilty of causing vaccine hesitancy and that that private email was being sent to the College of Physicians and Surgeons as a complaint, because I was putting people at risk by creating vaccine hesitancy. And I was told I was not allowed to say anything negative about these vaccines in the course of my work as an emergency room doctor.”
“I then began to see very serious neurological problems arising in my own patients. I have been these people's family doctor for 29 years, I knew them very well. And when I saw new disease processes initiated in these people … anywhere up to 72 hours after their shots in every case, I sent a letter to this medical health officer that I had been told to direct my questions, and I asked them, what disease process was being initiated by this gene based therapy and how … should I be treating it?”
“I asked whether it was ethical to continue this vaccine rollout in the light of the evidence of harm. And the silence was deafening. That letter was sent as a complaint to the College of Physicians and Surgeons.”
Hoffe decided to write Dr. Bonnie Henry, BC’s chief medical health officer since 2014.
“I was warned she doesn't reply to letters, I was told I had better make it an open letter because it was just going to go straight into the shredder if it just went to her. So it went as an open letter and attracted international attention because at that point, the Moderna vaccine had not been incriminated for causing neurological harm. And all of my initial problems I was seeing were all from Moderna.”
Hoffe was referred to a vaccine safety specialist, but got nowhere in a telephone meeting. He wanted his patients’ cases investigated, but was told they were not from the vaccine, and if they were, it was because they did not administer them properly. He said even if he entered a vaccine injury report, it would become a statistic and there would be no investigation.
“I realized at the highest level there was a denial ... they did not want to know about safety signals. That's because this made absolutely no medical sense — every doctor's highest priority should be the safety of their own patients. So I realized I was essentially going to be on my own trying to figure this out.”
Hoffe was told after his initial letter he was not allowed to say anything negative about the vaccine while on emergency ward duties, but he did while on call five weeks later.
“A nurse phoned me at home and explained this patient had come in and what their symptoms were. And I said to her, ‘I know that patient very well, she had COVID, she and her whole family had COVID five weeks ago. And it was a very minor illness for all of them. And now she is far more sick from the vaccine than she'd been from COVID. Please, will you tell her she doesn't need her second shot, she has natural immunity.’”
Hoffe said he was confident of his recommendation, especially given a study made in Singapore that showed people who had SARS-CoV-1 in 2002 were found to still have antibodies against it 17 years later. However, he was fired from the emergency ward for that recommendation even though he served 31 years on that emergency ward without a single complaint.
With half his income gone, Hoffe sought answers for his patients and found them in “biodistribution studies Pfizer had hidden”
“Pfizer's biodistribution studies on the lipid nanoparticles show that they literally take those messenger RNA strands into every part of your body,” Hoffe explained.
“These COVID shots have caused a greater array of side effects than any other medical treatment in history because this toxic spike protein ends up in literally every part of your body without exception. It has broken all records for the most unbelievable variety of disease processes that it causes.”
The methodology for the mRNA vaccine is to trigger the body to produce the same spike protein as the virus itself, something Hoffe said is risky.
“I realized the surface, the lining of your blood vessels in your capillaries is now going to be rough and spiky. And so I thought well, as sure as smoking causes cancer, these spikes in the vascular endothelial are going to trigger clots, but most of the clots are going to be in the tiniest vessels where you may not even know that you have them.”
Hoffe never gave anyone the vaccine, but if patients were choosing to have it, he would do a D-dimer test on them before getting the vaccine and one week afterwards. The test revealed clots in five of his first eight patients, something he revealed in an online interview on the Laura Lynn Thompson show online.
“Shortly over a week later, our town and my medical practice and the lab where all these tests were done was burned to the ground in the Lytton fire. So that was the end of my research,” Hoffe said, stating his final totals were nine people with clots of 15 who received the vax.
“I ultimately submitted 14 vaccine injury reporting forms. And out of those, every single one was denied by public health…They would send a report back to me saying these are not vaccine injuries, these are all coincidences, and this person needs their next shot. So I discovered it was impossible to report the vaccine injuries because they literally get censored by public health so that they can carry on telling everyone that the side effects are incredibly rare.”
Hoffe said the pharmaceutical sector is “the most dishonest industry on earth,” and that U.S. statistics on the vaccine show significant harms.
“Over 33,000 people died, and by the way, 50% of those would have died within 48 hours of their shot. It's about 65,000 people permanently disabled. If any other medical treatment had ever done that … the media would have been all over it. Public Health would have been,” he said.
“If you want to know why they look the other way, well, the FDA gets 50% of its funding from the pharmaceutical industry… Over 80% of the funding for Health Canada comes from the pharmaceutical industry. So guess who's tune they're dancing to? This is a massive conflict of interest. No wonder they they will conceal the evidence of harm.”
The Lytton doctor’s wife and children became estranged after his public stance and have cut off contact with him. He said COVID has been an integrity test for many.
“This entire pandemic has been a moral integrity test for doctors, for our politicians, for the police, for lawmakers, for judges… There are some people who will do what they're told no matter what, and there's some people who will do what is right, no matter what,” Hoffe explained.
Hoffe is facing investigation by the BC College of Physicians and Surgeons for his conduct. However, the live audience in Langley offered him applause and shouts of support for almost 30 seconds following his testimony.
Dr. Hoffe’s one hour testimony starts at the seven-hour mark at https://rumble.com/v2ltjw4-national-citizens-inquiry-vancouver-day-2.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.