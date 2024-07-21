Dr. Hoffe says BC college is trying to separate him from his lawyer in disciplinary hearings

A BC doctor charged with misconduct for raising concerns about COVID-19 vaccines says the college investigating him keeps trying to schedule hearing dates when his lawyer cannot be present.Hoffe, a doctor in Lytton, BC, had seven patients with neurological side effects that persisted for months after Moderna vaccination. He submitted 14 vaccine adverse reaction reports on his patients, but the authorities refused their submission and dismissed the cases as coincidental.The doctor wrote an open letter sharing his concerns to the provincial health officer Bonnie Henry. Shortly after, his hospital privileges were revoked. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC (CPSBC) investigated Hoffe for publicly expressing that Ivermectin could treat COVID-19, and that COVID-19 vaccinations can cause microscopic blood clots, neurological harm, female infertility and death.Hoffe conducted D-dimer tests on patients after they received COVID-19 vaccinations from other doctors. He found a majority showed evidence of blood clots, but his analysis ended when a fire burned down his office and most of Lytton.In an interview posted to the Rumble channel Funding the Fight, Hoffe told MP Derek Sloan that the college applied for judicial notice in his misconduct hearing, claiming the safety and efficacy of the vaccines were facts beyond dispute and no evidence to the contrary should be allowed.“This was just part of the cover up. It has just been the absolute consistent pattern of the health authorities since the start of this vaccine rollout, which has really been the greatest medical disaster in human history in terms of the number of dead and disabled people and now chronically ill people from the COVID shots,” Hoffe said.The tribunal of two lawyers, two doctors, and a layperson, ruled against the college, which Hoffe called “really good news” and “a victory for truth and a victory for justice.”“They were picked to do this job by the college, and presumably they will only pick people who they think would hold to their viewpoint. And so I was concerned that this would not be a fair trial,” Hoffe said.“The fact that they have given a just and fair ruling of this to say, ‘No, let's hear the evidence,’ is wonderful, because that was my greatest fear that they would just bury evidence.”The hearings began at the end of May. A late submission of evidence by the college forced a delay in proceedings as Hoffe’s lawyer Lee Turner lacked adequate time to look at the new material. Hoffe has also endured other procedural issues.“The college keeps setting hearings at times when my lawyer can't be there, they desperately seem to be trying to get him off the case. And so they've done this twice so far,” Hoffe explained.“Their answer is ‘Oh, well, then Dr. Hoffe just needs to get another lawyer.’ This is a very complex case and Lee has done so much work on it. So to just get another lawyer is just not fair or practical.”The hearing currently calls for the defence to present evidence during the first two weeks of October and two weeks in November, but the October dates don’t work for Turner.“He has told them repeatedly right from the beginning that he cannot be there at that time. He's in the Supreme Court. And so, we are hoping that they will agree to adjourn it to a time when he can be present.”Hoffe said although a tribunal may not have the authority of a court, the legal precedent is still useful, especially for other doctors facing discipline for similar issues.“My prayer, in dealing with this suppression of truth, is that those five members of this disciplinary panel…will turn out to be honorable, truthful, just people,” Hoffe said.Hoffe said he has four government lawyers against him and needs $100,000 more to cover legal bills. Those interested in donating can etransfer funds to fundingthefight@proton.me with the password “Freedom” and “Dr. Hoffe” in the memo.