An emergency doctor in Alberta said he lost his medical licence for saving patients’ lives through ivermectin.
Dr. Daniel Nagase made the claim to the National Citizens Inquiry May 19 in Ottawa during its final day of hearings.
Nagase, 47, testified he had been an emergency room doctor since graduating since medical school in 2004. On September 11, 2021, he treated patients with COVID-19 pneumonia.
“All three elderly patients were critically ill. And from my emergency experience, they were about four to six hours away from needing mechanical ventilation,” Nagase said.
“[I was] doing everything possible for my patients, ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine vitamin D zinc, and I gave them standard therapy for viral pneumonia, which is bronchodilators…and nebulized medication. Also, for the patients that seemed to have fluid overload in the lung, I also gave them a diuretic… Less than 18 hours after receiving ivermectin, these patients made remarkable clinical turnarounds.”
The next day, Nagase lost his emergency privileges for the rest of 2021 and would not have any shifts in 2022. Dr. Jennifer Starr, who directed the Central Zone of Alberta Health Services, complained to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta “that I had used a medication I was not supposed to use despite the medical and scientific evidence showing it in immense benefit in the treatment of COVID-19.”
The college placed a restriction that Nagase could no longer treat patients with COVID-19.
“Given that the symptoms of COVID pneumonia or COVID illness can be anything from a bellyache to a call that effectively ended my ability to practice emergency medicine within the province of Alberta,” he said.
Nagase said he complained to the Alberta college that his human rights had been violated because he had essentially been barred from practicing.
“They offered no explanation other than they had policy that ivermectin was not to be used in the treatment of covid. And this was a policy that they published shortly after I had successfully treated the three elderly patients in rabies. I believe this policy came out in October of 2021. And shortly thereafter, British Columbia came up with the same policy.”
BC also took action against Nagase.
“I still did hold a British Columbia licence. However, a month and a half later, the British Columbia college investigated me,” Nagase explained.
“Because I had not treated any patients in British Columbia, the British Columbia College could not suspend me for any patient work that I do. In fact, they suspended me allegedly for the reason that I was out of the province for too long.”
Nagase saw no practical reason to renew his licence, so he let it expire. Then College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC sent him a letter saying he would face a penalty of $100 for every month his licence was inactive unless he resigned.
“That would be a certainly a first membership organization can charge, a penalty for not renewing membership. It seemed absolutely ludicrous.”
The doctor filled out the college’s form of resignation and retirement, but the college sent him a letter eight months later.
“Because I had made a speech on December 9 2021, warning about the dangers of mRNA injection, and the safety of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19 illnesses…the BC college was pursuing me for disciplinary action. And under the British Columbia Health Professions Act, if I failed to attend a disciplinary hearing for a college for which I'm no longer a member, the British Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons can apply to the Supreme Court of BC to have me confined for contempt.”
Nagase agreed to a hearing February 21-24, 2023 and submitted evidence to justify his public statements. However, the college asked for an adjournment.
“I said to the BC College, adjournment is refused. If you don't have the evidence in February of 2023, that any of my statements from December of 2021, a year and a half prior are in any way incorrect, then I refuse an adjournment. I'm not going to give you guys another six months to try and dig up evidence or try and make up evidence that any of my statements were factually inaccurate,” he said.
“The British Columbia College disciplinary committee declined to show up at their own disciplinary hearing. So I conducted the disciplinary hearing without them…publicly as per the BC Health Professions Act.”
Nagase said the college is trying to reschedule another hearing, but he has lost respect for the organization
“This is a cancel culture. This is the rotten, corrupt action of these regulatory bodies, both the BC College and the Alberta college.”
(2) comments
The college of Physicians are corrupt. Take a listen to Dr. Makis about them.
These colleges are run by psychopathic twisted liars, who need to be charged, trued & hanged for murder.
I'm sure many if them are pedophile satanist scumbags -and definitely all are parasites.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.