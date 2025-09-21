Dr. Robert Malone praises convoy, warns of 'utilitarian ethics' behind MAiD

A pioneer of mRNA vaccine research and member of the Trump administration praised the trucker convoy and warned that the federal euthanasia regime presented an unethical and slippery slope.Dr. Robert Malone offered his comments in a 23-minute speech to the Reclaiming Canada Conference Saturday in Calgary. The critic of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines warned of overt attempts to control public messaging."There is a concerted effort through all channels of communication to control all information that you receive and to direct that information using Artificial Intelligence algorithm tools to control exactly what you hear, so that it can see, so that it can control what you feel, what you believe and what you think."This sophisticated form of manipulation, Malone argued, is the essence of "modern propaganda" and "fifth generation warfare technology" originally developed for military purposes. He suggested that this technological control has become a tool for what he calls "the new egalitarianism sweeping across the West."Malone praised the Canadian truckers' protest, declaring, "You set the world on fire. You changed history because a small group of you decided they had enough and they were going to act.".The American physician and biochemist lauded Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again movement, which Malone described as "the most powerful grassroots movement in modern times." He noted the movement's unique bipartisan nature and its challenge to powerful corporate interests, saying it was "taking on big ag and Big Pharma and big food and the chemical industry" simultaneously.Malone is a co-chair and appointed member of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). He was appointed to this role in June 2025 by Health and Human Services Secretary Kennedy, who fired the committee's previous 17 members and selected eight new ones.The physician warned of the dangerous potential of "utilitarian bioethics," particularly in the context of Canada's medical assistance in dying (MAiD) program. He warned of a chilling scenario where the state could potentially convince vulnerable individuals that ending their lives would serve "the greatest happiness for the greatest number.""I can't see how this doesn't end with our elders being told that they're no longer contributing to society and they should take their own lives for the betterment of their children," Malone argued.The speech was deeply personal and emotionally charged, particularly when discussing the late Charlie Kirk. Malone described Kirk as "a Christian youth minister who actively reached out and was willing to engage in open dialog with the people that disagree with him." .The Substacker encouraged listeners to embody Kirk's example. "Try to have an open heart as well as an open mind. Engage with everyone, engage in our community."Malone repeatedly stressed that change begins with people taking control of their own lives, their culture, and their children's education. "The change has to begin with people, with individual people who are taking control of their own lives," he declared.The speaker was particularly concerned about the future of younger generations. He cited alarming statistics about life expectancy and infant mortality in the United States, warning that "our children will live shorter, sicker lives than their parents" if significant changes are not made.Malone's critique extended to the judicial system, quoting Murray Rothbard that "the role of the judiciary is to support and legitimize the state." His message was clear: "Do not look to the courts to save us. You’ve got to do it yourself."The speech culminated in a passionate call to action, urging listeners to resist what he sees as encroaching totalitarianism. "You have so much messaging coming at you right now that you're inconsequential. You don't matter," Malone said, challenging this narrative. "The global leaders are in charge. Your government is in charge. You will do what the government says."His final message was one of hope and empowerment: "Be brave. Okay, you can do it. We're doing it in the States. You could do it up north here too.