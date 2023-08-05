Flamy Grant

A drag performer has attracted supporters and opposition since topping iTunes Christian music charts.

Matthew Blake, a.k.a Flamy Grant, released the album Bible Belt Baby on Oct. 6 last year, but only recently gained the top spot on the iTunes Christian and Gospel chart. The album’s lead single, Good Day also reigned as most popular.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(5) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The sick freak pedo belongs in Trudeau’s cabinet

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

This is one sick Dude . . . . get mental help man ! ! !

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

Whatever else he and his supporters may be it’s not Christian.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

This is a mockery of the faith and a big middle-finger from a man who dresses like a woman and has a chip on his shoulder. That it has hit #1 on itunes, I can only imagine is due to the fact that on itunes you hear the tune but do not see the person signing it (much like "video killed the radio star"). I cannot imagine people who have more than a rudimentary knowledge of the Bible support this.

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

What kind of people listen to this rubbish?

Report Add Reply

