A drag queen performed at the Hose and Hydrant for a “Shut Up & Drag” event in Saskatoon last Wednesday.
The performance was posted to TikTok by dragphotosyxe with the caption “Not to be too p*litical but f*ck u M*rk F.”
Friesen tweeted: “Turns out these trans really have a thing for me. All because these men want to change in the change room with your wives and daughters. While predators take advantage of the policy to gain access to women and girls. Mental illness abounds. While our governments nurture it.”
Turns out these trans really have a thing for me. All because these men want to change in the change room with your wives and daughters. While predators take advantage of the policy to gain access to women and girls. Mental illness abounds. While our governments nurture it. pic.twitter.com/oZ02BO6aOc
The transgender and drag queen supporters are upset with Friesen leading protests at “family” drag queen events and a transgender female walking around the little girls change room during swimming lesson times with no towel at the Shaw Centre. A story which became a national story.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
The people who claim "Hate speech is not free speech" are always the most hateful. Hypocrites.
Poor Mentally Disturbed little Boy . . .
Nothing validates the "tranny community's" sick behaviour...they're degenerates...
Shades of the Tiger King? Then after he did a striptease down to his undies he read the kids a story? What are parents thinking. Shouldn't we have hetero-stripper story hour as well if this is what goes?
