Drag Queen Saskatoon Beating Mark Friesen

 Image courtesy of TikTok

A drag show performer put an activist’s name on a blow-up sex doll and beat it with a frying pan.

Mark “The Grizzly Patriot” Friesen has led various protests against transgender individuals using whatever bathroom they want and drag queens performing in front of children and at family events.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

Forgettable
Forgettable

The people who claim "Hate speech is not free speech" are always the most hateful. Hypocrites.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Poor Mentally Disturbed little Boy . . .

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Nothing validates the "tranny community's" sick behaviour...they're degenerates...

G K
G K

Shades of the Tiger King? Then after he did a striptease down to his undies he read the kids a story? What are parents thinking. Shouldn't we have hetero-stripper story hour as well if this is what goes?

