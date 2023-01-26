Trans-woman speaks out about drag queen story time on radio show

 Western Standard

A trans-woman is speaking out about drag queen story time and believes it's not "a rational kind of discussion" when children are exposed to sexual nature and inappropriateness.

Kris is a trans-woman from Springfield, Mass., who is a regular caller to the The Jim Polito Show on News Radio 560.

PersonOne
So, this person is a rational think adult. Good for Kris speaking out. Why involve children is any sort of sexually oriented activity? Leave the adults to do as they consent to, but it is not rational to involve children in these activities. There used to be laws to stop child endangerment, what has the world come to? What are they trying to get us to accept. The everyday person has to push back.

