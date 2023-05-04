Leon Draisaitl file photo

Leon Draisaitl file photo

 Courtesy NHL.com

The Oilers dropped Game 1 against Las Vegas, but Leon Draisaitl was not to blame.

Draisaitl was the first Oiler to score four goals in a playoff game since Jari Kurri did it against the Kings in 1987. Unfortunately for the Oilers, he was the only scorer for his team.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.