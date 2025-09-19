Driechel named Edmonton’s new police chief

Edmonton has a new top cop after city council ratified the Edmonton Police Commission’s choice of Warren Driechel as the 24th chief of the Edmonton Police Service (EPS).Driechel, who started his career in 1997 in Patrol North Division, was picked following a national search that included public surveys and 53 in-person consultations. The Commission said he was chosen for his focus on community policing, public safety and accountability.Commission chair Ben Henderson said Driechel was the best candidate “to reduce crime, improve public safety, strengthen relationships between police and our community, and increase transparency and public accountability at the EPS.”.Over his career, Driechel has worked in organized crime and gang investigations, led police intelligence units, and spearheaded technology and data innovations. Most recently as deputy chief, he oversaw divisions dealing with encampments, community safety, crisis response, school resource officers and offender management.In his first statement as chief, Driechel said he was “grateful to have the honour of serving as your chief” and acknowledged the expectations of Edmontonians. “I know I will lead an exceptional group of people who do such important work, and I know that there are high expectations from a community that calls for us to evolve and learn and grow in pace with them.”The Commission also thanked Deputy Chief Devin Laforce, who had been serving as interim chief alongside Driechel.