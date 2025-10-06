Driver arrested after alleged road rage leaves man critically injured in North Van

A man is in hospital with critical injuries after what police are calling a road rage incident in North Vancouver Saturday afternoon.Mounties say it happened around 3 p.m. on October 4 near Boulevard Cres. and East 21 St., after a dispute broke out between the drivers of a grey Subaru and a white Jeep while merging.According to North Vancouver RCMP, the occupant of the Jeep got out of his vehicle during the argument and was struck by the Subaru. Witnesses immediately called police.Officers responded quickly and arrested the Subaru driver at the scene. The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition..Police say the suspect faces multiple charges connected to the incident and has been released with several conditions.“This was a traumatic incident for the people who witnessed it,” said Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, a spokesperson for North Vancouver RCMP. “We are continuing to assess the condition of the victim, which may impact the nature of the charges as the investigation progresses.”Investigators are asking anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file number 2025-21042..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.