Driver caught impersonating brother in Lower Mainland dump truck stop

A Lower Mainland truck driver was caught pretending to be his brother while behind the wheel of a dump truck, officials said, highlighting ongoing concerns about commercial vehicle safety in the region.Lower Mainland Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (LMDCVE) officers conducted a planned operation on Lougheed Hwy. at Kingsland Dr. on November 18, inspecting 40 commercial vehicles. Of those, 21 were taken out of service, with 99 violations identified and 54 tickets issued.The incident drew particular attention after officers stopped a dump truck for illegible dangerous goods placards. The driver was found to be impersonating his brother, who was sitting in the passenger seat, following a previous impaired driving charge in Burnaby,. .Investigators say applicable charges, including impersonation and obstruction, will be forwarded when appropriate.“The number of trucks being placed out of service is still way too high and this particular driver now faces several potential charges,” said Cst. Kevin Connolly of Burnaby RCMP Traffic Services. “We plan on continuing these types of initiatives all over the Lower Mainland, into the new year and beyond.”