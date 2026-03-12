Driving school vehicle clocked at 170 km/h on Calgary’s Stoney Tr.

Calgary police say a vehicle registered to a local driving school was caught travelling more than 170 km/h on Stoney Tr. S.W. this week during an enforcement stop targeting excessive speed.Officers observed two vehicles travelling at dangerous speeds and following too closely at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the Bow Tr. interchange.Police recorded one of the vehicles travelling more than 130 km/h. The registered owner will receive a speeding ticket by mail, officers said.A second vehicle accelerated to more than 170 km/h before officers conducted a traffic stop. Police later confirmed the vehicle involved was registered to a local driving school.Authorities reminded motorists that speed limits are designed to keep roads safe and reduce the risk of serious collisions.Police said responsible driving includes following traffic laws and setting a safe example for other drivers on Calgary roads.