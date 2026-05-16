Drug convictions no obstacle to becoming licensed cannabis dealer in Canada

Canadians with past drug convictions are still eligible to become federally licensed cannabis dealers under Ottawa’s regulatory system, according to the Department of Health.Blacklock's Reporter says in a submission to the Senate committee on indigenous peoples, the department confirmed criminal records tied to marijuana or other drug offences do not automatically disqualify applicants from participating in the legal cannabis industry.“Health Canada’s regulatory framework does not automatically disqualify individuals with past cannabis or drug-related convictions from participating in the legal industry,” the department wrote in its report, Response To A Request For Information.Instead, regulators said applications are reviewed individually using what the department described as a “risk-based” assessment process.Officials said factors considered include the severity of offences, how recently they occurred and whether applicants pose any threat to public safety or the integrity of the legal cannabis market.“The framework is intended to avoid unnecessary barriers, particularly for members of certain sub-populations who may be disproportionately represented in the criminal justice system,” the department stated.Health Canada currently oversees 891 cannabis licensees nationwide, including growers, processors and retailers. However, the department refused to disclose how many licence holders have prior criminal convictions related to drugs.“The application process for a cannabis licence continues to be a proactive and practical process,” officials wrote..The department said security clearances are still required for key figures involved in federally licensed cannabis operations, including directors, officers and designated employees.“In administering the Cannabis Act, Health Canada is responsible for conducting security clearances for certain key individuals associated with federally licensed cannabis activities,” the report stated.Officials said the clearance process is designed to stop organized crime or illicit actors from exploiting the legal cannabis market.Parliament legalized recreational marijuana in 2018 through Bill C-45, repealing a federal criminal prohibition that had existed since 1923.At the time, the Liberal government argued legalization would weaken the black market by moving cannabis sales into a regulated system.Critics, however, warned organized crime would continue to profit from illegal sales and potentially infiltrate the legal industry itself.“This legislation will do nothing to stop the black market trafficking of marijuana to children under 18, nothing,” former senator and ex-Ottawa police chief Vern White said during Senate debate on the legislation.“You do realize that 100% of the marijuana sold to youth in this country, if this legislation passes, will be black market marijuana.”.Internal Access To Information records also showed many police agencies expressed concerns about legalization before the law took effect.Of 27 police agencies consulted privately by the health department, only nine offered what officials described as “unqualified support” for legalization.One briefing memo summarizing discussions with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Association of Chiefs of Police warned organized crime groups could attempt to infiltrate licensed cannabis businesses.“Organized crime is very adept at ‘hiding’ in organizations and there was a concern they would infiltrate the licensed commercial producers,” the memo stated.